Jeff Hafley keeps Green Bay tie that was already hiding on his inherited staff

The Miami Dolphins are not unique in the NFL, not when it comes to making coaching hires. The owners in the league have their little cliques, the players have theirs, and yes, the coaches around the NFL have their own as well.

In 2021, Dolphins linebacker coach Joe Barry was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Barry served three seasons with the Packers in that role before leaving and taking the LB and run game coordinator job under Mike McDaniel in 2024.

After the staff shuffling and regorganization by Jeff Hafley, the experienced coach will return to the Dolphins with a new contract to go with the decision.

Joe Barry signs multi-year extension to remain on Miami Dolphins staff under Jeff Hafley

The irony in all of this is simple. When Barry left the Packers, he was replaced by Hafley as the defensive coordinator. Now they will be working together. The tie-in is Sean Duggan, who will now become Miami's DC, and he will do so with an experienced assistant.

It is impossible to know whether the Dolphins' defense will improve under Hafley. He will retain the play-calling duties, Duggan will oversee the team's implementation of the game plan, and Barry will continue to prepare the team's linebackers.

If there is one thing that can be said, it's that Jordyn Brooks was a shining star under Barry, and that bodes well for him becoming a focal point of the defense under this new regime.

Brooks led the team and the entire NFL in tackles last season, but he still did not manage a Pro Bowl spot. He did, however, earn a much more coveted honor as he was named an AP First-Team All-Pro.

Hafley's decision on Duggan was long rumored. It was clear that he was waiting to see if Anthony Weaver would be offered a head coaching job. The final two teams without a coach are rumored to have their guys selected.

Weaver is a good candidate for an HC job, but the Dolphins' failures the last two years hindered his chances this cycle. He is a strong possibility for John Harbaugh in New York.

It is also being reported that defensive line coach Austin Clark will also remain with the team after being on McDaniel's staff.