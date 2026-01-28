Dolphins GM faces uphill battle to finally fix offensive line

Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has his work cut out for him. He has to rebuild the roster, almost from scratch. Nothing will be harder than the offensive line.

Sullivan will inherit Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer, but it all stops there. He isn't looking for a right tackle or a guard; he is looking for both, and another guard. It's a mess that has been nearly 20 years in the making.

It's hard to imagine a picture of Chris Grier isn't hanging somewhere on the Dolphins training camp walls with a bunch of darts on it. He was that bad. Now, it's time to unravel the mistakes.

Jonah Savaiinaea needs to improve, but the Miami Dolphins new GM may not give him the chance

Inside the locker room, Saviinaea is a great teammate. They love him. They also love and respect Austin Jackson for his leadership qualities. Both need to be replaced.

Speculation about Jackson's future remains high. Some believe he will be a post-June 1st release that would save the Dolphins $11 million in cap room. Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Tua Tagovailoa also remain options for the designation.

Jackson is good at what he does when he is healthy. The problem, however, is that he never is. Sullivan and Jeff Hafley may look to eat another year and move him inside to guard, but that will leave a hole on the right side.

The Packers have consistently drafted quality linemen over the years. They prefer talent that can play multiple positions. Sullivan has said he will take a similar approach to how he builds the Dolphins. First, he needs to clear cap space.

Miami will need to make decisions on impending free agents Daniel Brunskill and Cole Strange. Both played well at times last season, showing promise on an otherwise inconsistent unit. Without Grier at the helm, it would be surprising if Larry Borom and Liam Eichenberg returned.

The line is only part of Sullivan's problems, once he gets beyond the cap casualties. 34 players are set to hit free agency, and only a handful are expected to be back. The Dolphins have roster problems at every position except running back.

Savaiinaea's saving grace is that his contract doesn't align with a release. Hafley could opt to move him further down the depth chart and use him as a backup. It would be a smart move to give the second-year player more time to develop.

Releasing him isn't an option for the Dolphins. He would have well over $10 million in dead cap space. Miami has other positions that need to be bled first. Savaiinaea was one of the worst-ranked offensive linemen in the entire NFL, but it's far too early to give up on him entirely.