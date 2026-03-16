Dolphins' top 5 free agent additions have fans quietly starting to believe

Jon-Eric Sullivan has another month before he can start to put his draft fingerprints on the Miami Dolphins, but his roster reshaping has already begun in free agency.

The Dolphins have been far busier than most had anticipated. Sullivan had to get creative with some of the cap implications. He moved some money around where he could and managed to create enough space to sign a whopping 19 players to the roster.

Not every new addition is going to have a positive impact. The Dolphins are filling needs while adding depth to several positions. Many contracts are one-year deals, as expected, given the roster and cap situations. That doesn't mean Sullivan didn't hit on some of the new additions.

Miami Dolphins free agency start was more than fans initially expected

Number 5 - Joshua Uche - DE/OLB

In 2022, Uche posted 11.5 sacks for the Patriots. So far, that has been the apex of his NFL career. His playing time has continued to decrease over the last few seasons, but in Miami, he should get more opportunities, given the lack of depth at the position.

Number 4 - TuTu Atwell - WR

Miami replaced Tyreek Hill's speed with another speedy and smallish receiver. Atwell will give the Dolphins a deep-threat option in the unit, but his real contributions may come on special teams as Miami is likely to turn to the draft for a true number two receiver.

Number 3 - Greg Dulcich - TE

Last year's surprise mid-season addition is returning on another one-year deal, with hopes that it will open the door to a multi-year contract extension after 2026. Dulcich looked good when given the opportunity last season, and he should enter this offseason as the number one tight end. The Dolphins will probably draft another TE to compete.

Number 2 - Jamaree Salyer - OL

Salyer is hard not to like. He has starting experience at both guard and tackle and should be penciled in to start at right guard. He will provide depth at tackle behind Austin Jackson as well. By mid-season, given Jackson's health history, Salyer could be starting on the boundary.

Number 1 - Malik Willis

The big news in free agency happened in mere minutes of the legal tampering period when the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Willis. That contract would become official on March 11th when free agency and the league's new operating year began. Willis is being paid as a starter, so the competition between him and Quinn Ewers is superficial. Miami will still likely add a mid-round draft pick to compete for the number two job.