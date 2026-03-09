Dolphins bring back midseason tight end breakout on new contract

The Miami Dolphins roster has already seen a lot of change under general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Following the previous releases of James Daniels, Tyreek Hill, Jason Sanders, and Alec Ingold, just to name a few, the Dolphins did the widely expected move of releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just hours before the official start of the legal tampering window.

Tua was quickly scooped up, though, by the Atlanta Falcons, and he'll have former Dolphins punter Jake Bailey joining him at the start of the new year.

Sullivan made it clear that he would be cleaning house, and he has. At the same time, he also said there were several guys in house that he wanted to keep. And while speculations maintain regarding the statuses of Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane, Sullivan did agree to terms with tight end Greg Dulcich on Monday evening.

Greg Dulcich returns to Miami Dolphins on 1-year deal

Dulcich joins linebacker Cameron Goode as the two lone re-signs by the Dolphins thus far, with the team also tendering cornerback Ethan Bonner to return. As of now, Dulcich becomes the only tight end on Miami's expected final roster.

TE Greg Dulcich back to Miami on a one-year deal worth $3.25M, per source.



Dulcich came on late in the season for Miami, now in the plans for 2026. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2026

Dulcich joined the Dolphins' practice squad in late August 2025 after he was waived by the New York Giants in final roster cuts. Two months later, following an injury to Darren Waller, Dulcich was promoted to the active roster, and he showed flashes of his terrific rookie season in 2022 with the Denver Broncos.

Dulcich had the best season of his career when he was a rookie, and he looked to be on the verge of a breakout. Unfortunately, injuries plagued him the next two seasons. Normally, fans would moan (and rightfully so) when former general manager Chris Grier would sign guys with an injury history. But with Dulcich, the risk was as minimal as it gets coming off roster cuts, and he's one that Grier actually got right.

With Waller out much of the season, Dulcich appeared in 10 games, totaling 26 receptions for 335 yards on the year. His 12.9 yards per reception were also a career high. In terms of blocking, Dulcich isn't a wall setter, but he tries to be, and that's more than what you'll get from some tight ends out there.

Waller was the big TE get for Miami last summer, with Dulcich's acquisition to the practice squad receiving a minimal mention. It looked like things would turn around this time, though, with Miami strongly expected to bring Dulcich back, and Sullivan all but shutting the door on a Waller return at the NFL Combine.

The $3.25 million contract Dulcich is receiving is right in line with what was expected for him. It's a small contract the Dolphins are willing to fork out to a player who helped contribute for them when called upon. Next up at tight end, I'd expect Miami to re-sign Julian Hill and then to land another at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft.