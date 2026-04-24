Dolphins draft protection for Malik Willis with massive tackle prospect

Signing Malik Willis in free agency made a lot of sense for Jon-Eric Sullivan and the Miami Dolphins. Keeping him protected needed to be a priority as well.

Miami entered the offseason needing to make many moves on both sides of the ball. They took away Willis' best wide receiver option when they traded Jaylen Waddle, but to give Willis a chance to be great, they had to draft upfront protection.

The Dolphins found that protection and drafted Alabama offensive tackle, Kadyn Proctor, after trading one spot back with the Dallas Cowboys.

Miami Dolphins are hoping Kadyn Proctor will work out better than the guy he will eventually replace

The Dolphins' need for interior linemen is much louder than their need for the boundary, but Sullivan knows that in order to eventually replace Austin Jackson, he needs someone who can step in at a moment's notice.

The addition of Proctor will put pressure on Jackson alone; it is a direct statement to Jonah Savaiinaea. The second-year guard played horribly inconsistently last year after Chris Grier drafted him in round two. Sullivan has put his guard on notice that he has to play better; nothing sounds louder than drafting the guy who will likely take his spot this year.

The Dolphins will likely move the rookie inside or keep him on the boundary and move Jackson inside. It makes more sense.

Proctor is a massive lineman whose raw power is hard to overlook. He and Patrick Paul on the boundaries will be exceptional to watch, but Proctor has some growing to do. He lacks consistency on the move when his fluidity comes into play. While fast off the snap, his ability to change direction and hold off outside blocks comes with a ticking clock. He isn't a guy who is going to run downfield when the play passes in front of him.

That doesn't mean the potential to be a major contributor isn't there. If the Dolphins can get him developed, hone the skills, and maybe trim down his weight to make him quicker, Proctor could be a great pick, but there is a ways to go before we call this one great.

The decision to draft an OT is the writing on the wall for Jackson. The Dolphins would need him to have an absolutely perfect season in 2026 to keep him around. The flexibility of who they drafted buys them time, but only for a year. This new regime won't keep Jackson long, and Savaiinaea may not be far behind.