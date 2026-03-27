Late-round draft gem could be Dolphins' key to unlocking Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins took a big risk by signing quarterback Malik Willis in free agency. While the former Green Bay Packers backup has shown flashes of solid play, his experience in the NFL is too limited to know exactly what he brings to the table.

After signing him, Miami traded away its best receiver in Jaylen Waddle. Now, Willis is stuck with a mediocre group of pass catchers in his first real chance at being an NFL starter. The Dolphins have to change that in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they have plenty of other roster needs to address early on.

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp offers a late-round alternative. Without spending a top pick on the position, the Dolphins could find their next starting tight end.

Oscar Delp is the Miami Dolphins' perfect late-round draft pick to support Malik Willis

When Brock Bowers left Georgia to enter the NFL Draft, scouts assumed that Delp would step into the role that the superstar tight end left behind. It didn't happen. In two seasons since Bowers departed, the young tight end has totaled just 41 catches.

Due to his underwhelming production, he's fallen down draft boards. Now, he'll likely be available on Day Three of the upcoming NFL Draft. At that point, most teams are looking for depth players. But Delp has what it takes to be a long-term starter at the next level.

He's athletic, dynamic with the ball in his hands, and a physical run blocker. While his numbers are limited, there aren't any major weaknesses in his tape.

The Dolphins have a desperate need for a tight end. In fact, it's so desperate that they had to bring Darren Waller out of retirement to fill the position in 2025. Current starter Greg Dulcich isn't stopping the team from taking another tight end in the draft. Despite the low cost, Delp could be an instant starter in Miami.

Willis needs more weapons surrounding him. He's set up to fail with his current group of pass catchers. The Dolphins will likely spend one of their top picks on a receiver, but adding Delp later in the draft would give their new quarterback a consistent outlet over the middle.

If they're going to turn this franchise around, the new regime needs to hit on multiple draft picks this offseason. Delp isn't guaranteed to be a success in the NFL, but he's a bet worth making.