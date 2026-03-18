3-round Dolphins 2026 NFL Mock Draft after humungous Jaylen Waddle trade haul

The Miami Dolphins' rebuild under Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley has been kicked into overdrive, as they decided to trade wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Denver's first-round, third-round, and fourth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miami now is armed with seven picks in the first three rounds of the Draft and 11 selections overall. Every general manager in the league would trip over themselves to bring in so many young players at once.

This 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft will help the Dolphins start to build a roster that fans can eventually be proud of.

Miami Dolphins 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft after Jaylen Waddle gets traded to Broncos

Round 1, Pick 11: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The lack of great tight ends in this class might make this position more of a priority than wide receiver at No. 11. With sprinter speed, linebacker size, and a personality that charmed everyone in his interviews, Sadiq profiles as an instant decade-long starter for a team that has needed high-end tight end play for years.

Round 1, Pick 30: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston doesn't have Waddle speed, but he does have incredibly strong hands and a penchant for making big plays in the red zone. Malik Willis needs big-bodied outside receivers, and Boston would likely emerge as an instant starter in Miami's very thin offense.

Round 2, Pick 43: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Ponds would be a no-brainer first-round pick if he wasn't 5-9 and 170 pounds. While that likely limits him to the slot, everything else about his profile as a player suggests he could immediately be a weapon as a disruptor on the inside.

Round 3, Pick 75: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

There's no such thing as too many good offensive linemen, especially when the line was as squishy on the interior as Miami was last season. Rutledge is a bulldozer in the run game, and that should be a big boost for both Willis and De'Von Achane.

Round 3, Pick 87: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Williams is one of the better route-runners in this class, which gives him appeal as both an underneath playmaker and a vertical field stretcher. Williams would make for a nice stylistic contrast alongside a bigger possession receiver like Boston.

Round 3, Pick 90: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Height is exceedingly small for an NFL pass rusher at around 240 pounds, but his ability to fly off the snap and get to the quarterback will get teams like Miami interested in his services. Height will need to add weight to be more than a situational pass rusher.

Round 3, Pick 94: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

In a complete change from Ponds, Moore is a 6-3 outside cornerback with solid ball skills that will make his name by swallowing up receivers with his length and physicality. Both he and Ponds should earn starting jobs as rookies.