Dolphins make De'Von Achane the face of the franchise with massive extension

The Miami Dolphins made a rather rare mid-week announcement that will have fans screaming with joy. After months of speculation and rumors of a trade, De'Von Achane has received his extension.

The Dolphins, per Jordan Schultz, have locked their Pro Bowl running back up on a massive 4-year, $68 million extension that will make him the 3rd highest paid running back in the NFL.

BREAKING: The #Dolphins and Pro Bowl RB De'Von Achane have agreed to a 4-year extension worth $68M, making him the NFL’s 3rd-highest-paid RB at $17M per year with $32M guaranteed, per multiple sources.



The APY and guarantees are the most ever for RBs coming off rookie contracts… pic.twitter.com/UmfVxDkcWp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2026

De'Von Achane is officially the face of the Miami Dolphins rebuild after his extension

The Dolphins have repeatedly said that they want to build around several players. Achane has always been the one who has stood out the most among the four pillars Sullivan and Jeff Hafley have mentioned. Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, and Patrick Paul are the other three.

The deal shatters the extension the Jets gave Breece Hall only a week ago. Under this contract, Achane's average will be in the $17 million-per-year range, placing him just below Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley.

With the extension, the Dolphins can now move toward locking up the other pillars on their roster.

Achane made the decision not to report to the first voluntary workouts of the season, but showed up shortly after without a new deal. Miami continued to preach patience.

The Dolphins found a gem with Achane, a rare hit for former GM Chris Grier. He has become the life of their offense.

Once the dust settles and the contract details are made public, we will have a better idea of how the contract shapes up down the road. Miami may not have a lot of money to spend this year, but big contracts will be coming off the table in the next two years, allowing Miami to invest in its own players.

The Dolphins were smart to get in front of other running backs that may be looking for new extensions. Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Robinson could get more.

Fans have been begging for this deal to get done, but it likely exceeded their own expectations. It will be interesting to learn how much will change in his current rookie contract. The Dolphins' commitment to Achane is their commitment to the running game.