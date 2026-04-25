Dolphins' draft a blocking tight end that will have De'Von Achane thrilled

Jon-Eric Sullivan was on fire in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, but it seems as though he has decided to take the rest of Thursday night off. After taking a huge reach on Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas, he made another reach pick with his next selection.

Sullivan and the Dolphins drafted Ohio State's backup tight end, Will Kacmarek. The new Dolphins tight end spent his time behind Max Klare on the Buckeyes.

What the new tight end does bring is standout blocking, at least he was showcasing that ability early in the 2025 season.

Miami Dolphins take another questionable prospect in Ohio State's tight end Will Kacmarek

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com calls the prospect an "Old school, big bodied, "Y" tight end."

Achane is going to love hitting the edge behind the new tight end. He has a mauler mentality and doesn't stop driving his feet. His problems tend to fall at the next level, where he tends to lose his blocks, but off the edge, he is tough to take advantage of.

Kacmarek is far less of a passing receiving threat, but he can be a bully on the line. If the Dolphins are looking to set the edge with a tight end that can punish blitzing corners, Kacmarek will be fine.

He tends to give off similar vibes to former Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe with better blocking skills. Their receiving game is about the same.

Dolphins fans need to know that the Packers are not a big TE-heavy team in the passing game. They like the guys who play physical, who can dominate blocks. That is likely the appeal here, but the problem isn't the selection as much as it is the draft position.

Kacmarek and Caleb Douglas were projected to be day three picks. So far, the third round isn't going the way Dolphins fans had hoped for.

Kacmarek is going to fill the hole vacated by Julian Hill this offseason. He has a higher upside and better blocking sets than Hill had coming out of college. The selection of Kacmarek makes it clear that the Dolphins will primarily rely on Greg Dulcich in the passing game.

Sullivan seems to be sticking to a specific script. One that is consistent with high RAS scores and higher character.