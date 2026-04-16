Jon-Eric Sullivan reveals who is in charge of Dolphins draft

The Miami Dolphins are getting closer to making their first draft pick under this new regime, but there are questions, or at least were, as to who was going to have final say.

At the end of his media session on Wednesday, Jon-Eric Sullivan was asked about whether or not Stephen Ross would have final say over the draft picks or if the GM would run it by him before making the call. As much as Ross once put Sullivan on notice about what he is willing to do to make the team better, Sullivan made it very clear that he is responsible for the draft decisions.

The last time Miami made a change at GM, there were legit questions as to who was actually making the draft picks: Mike Tannenbaum, Stephen Ross, or Chris Grier. Sullivan made it clear that no one but he would carry that responsibility.

"It's my call." Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jon-Eric Sullivan makes it clear that the Miami Dolphins final say on draft picks is his alone

Sullivan praised his boss for being an invested owner. "Stephen is as supportive an owner as you can be. He is the owner of the team; it speaks for itself. It's my call."

There was no hesitation on his part, no smile or shaking of his head to think about it. His answer was 100% to the point, and whether or not that is true or not, there will be no speculation about who makes the draft picks.

Sullivan has been clear from the start that the team's decisions about who to draft will be based on the scouting department's advice, his own in-depth analysis of the players, and conversations with his head coach, Jeff Hafley. Ultimately, the responsibility for the players taken will fall on the GM's shoulders.

During his press conference, Sullivan answered questions about what stands out for the players he is looking at. He has repeatedly gone back to viewing a prospect's tape rather than relying solely on a 40 time or an interview. The GM's philosophy remains steadfast: the visuals a player puts on game film determine whether that player fits within his vision for the team.

Sullivan wants football players. Guys who give everything for the game, and he believes those are the types of players he has identified.

It's easy this year for the GM. There is a blank slate on the roster, but the QB position is already filled. Will Sullivan listen to more of his owners' input next year if Miami is in a position to draft or pass on an elite QB prospect? Some still believe that it was Ross who ended the idea of drafting someone other than Tua Tagovailoa in 2020. Hopefully, nothing like that will happen again.