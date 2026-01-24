Stephen Ross wastes no time putting Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan on notice

The Miami Dolphins introduced their new general manager and head coach on Thursday, and with it came some insight from General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan on what Stephen Ross said to him after he took the job.

As far as ultimatums go, this wasn't one of them. As far as giving the highly-touted GM a clear message about success, it doesn't get any clearer.

Sullivan talked about what he wants to bring to the Dolphins, and he offered a comment from Ross regarding the expectations. According to Sullivan, Ross told him, "If you can't do it (build a winner), you can't say you won't have the resources."

Miami Dolphins owner promises to fund the team as Jon-Eric Sullivan sees fit

If there is one redeeming quality about Ross as an owner, it is that he isn't worried about spending money to build a winning franchise. Over the course of his ownership, he has spent up to and sometimes more than even he probably should for players.

His desire to win is not in question; his approach has always been the problem. Chris Grier and Dennis Hickey were not good GMs. Jeff Ireland wasn't his hire, but he retained him. Ross puts his trust in people who have been with the Dolphins for a long time, often choosing the wrong people.

While he has gone outside for head coaches, he had stuck with in-house GM Grier far too long. Grier's midseason exit in 2025 was the door that opened the pathway for Sullivan.

It won't be an easy fix in Miami. Building a culture, a brand of football, and instilling the work ethic you demand as a coach or GM takes time. The Dolphins are not built to win like the Patriots or the Giants, where a simple change in coaching might make a difference.

Sullivan may have an open checkbook, but he has to be diligent in his spending. There is no need to rush out and get players who will be overpaid. Miami has two seasons ahead of them that will likely lead to losing records.

The key is to build the infrastructure and the values that he had Hafley spoke about. Get out from under the thumb of the salary cap and evaluate the players on the roster that they can build around. At the same time, if that means moving players for draft capital, you do it. Miami's window to start winning is likely 2028. Hopefully Ross is patient enough to wait this rebuild out.