Dolphins' GM just sent a clear message to Tua Tagovailoa that can't be ignored

For the first time since being hired, both Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley met with the media. Fans were thrilled by the time the conference ended, but one takeaway has fans buzzing on social media.

It was inevitable to hear at least one question about the Dolphins' current starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. What is evident is that there is no guarantee that he will remain in Miami. Sullivan was quick to point out that Tagovailoa is a talented QB, but he wouldn't outright endorse him moving forward.

Throughout the press conference, Tagovialoa's future in Miami became more and more clouded.

Miami Dolphins new power-duo makes it clear that quarterback will be an annual priority

How do you build a football team? For Sullivan, it is taking all of the mentoring, teaching, and even coaching from guys like Ted Thompson and Brian Gutenkunst. An executive tree that started with Ron Wolfe, the Dolphins' new GM, is hoping to emulate that success in Miami.

Sullivan said the same thing every NFL executive will say: have to build around the quarterback, but not at the expense of the team's goals. Sullivan said that he will utilize what he learned in Green Bay, which is to not wait until you need a quarterback to have one.

"Don't wait until you don't have a quarterback to find one. We are going to invest in the position every year, or every other year, the best we can. " Jon-Eric Sullivan

It's important to note that Sullivan talked about the backup quarterbacks to Aaron Rodgers and how they brought Rodgers in despite in-house opinions to the contrary. At the time, Brett Favre was starting. They did it again with Jordan Love.

Sullivan wouldn't endorse Tagovailoa, but he didn't throw him to the curb either. Not directly. It was clear that a conversation about his future would come, but he wasn't ready to discuss it publicly.

"That's a huge question looming over the team. I have a lot of respect for Tua Tagovailoa, and it's unfair to talk specifically about it." Jon-Eric Sullivan

There isn't much reading between the lines here. Sullivan had the chance to say the team would expect him to compete, even if they were not. He chose not to go in that direction. Later in the press conference, he mentioned finding the right quarterback for the team, and then, as if it were an afterthought, said, "If that is Tua or Quinn (Ewers) or someone from the outside."

At no point was there an indication that Tagovailoa is genuinely in their plans. It will be interesting to see when and how they opt to get out of his contract, but after Thursday's introductory press conference, it is clear they are going to try.