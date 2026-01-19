Jon-Eric Sullivan delivered a clear message to Tua Tagovailoa about his future

Tua Tagovailoa finished his 2025 season like several others in his NFL career. On the bench. The difference this year was that he was healthy. That says everything fans needed to know about the quarterback's future with the Miami Dolphins.

That, however, changed when Mike McDaniel got fired. A new team, a new GM, and a new head coach would certainly bring new systems and expectations. In some ways, it was a new lease on Tagovailoa's Dolphins career. At least potentially.

If there was any thought of him being retained, Jon-Eric Sullivan may have just put it to bed. Not by calling him out openly, but by explaining how he intends to rebuild the Dolphins into a winner.

Jon-Eric Sullivan's quarterback proclamation should be a message to all Miami Dolphins quarterbacks

Of all the players on the roster, Tagovailoa is likely the easiest to read. Sullivan has more likely than not already heard the whispers of the QB's demise. He sat in on interviews with all the executives in the front office, as well as Troy Aikman, and at some point, Tagovailoa's name was mentioned.

When Drive Time Podcast host Travis Wingfield sat down with Sullivan, Tagovailoa's name wasn't mentioned

"It starts with the quarterback, and then we will build this team from the inside out. We have to be dominant on the offensive and defensive lines..." Jon-Eric Sullivan

What Sullivan doesn't say is that Tagovailoa is his quarterback. He doesn't say if he is going to be the quarterback. When he spoke about the five players on the roster he wants to build around, Tagovailoa wasn't one of them. That is a loud thundering boom from a new GM who said absolutely nothing about his future.

Sullivan named Aaron Brewer, De'Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks, Patrick Paul, and Jaylen Waddle as cornerstones to the team's rebuild. That is great news for Dolphins fans.

The Dolphins GM also said he plans to build a team that can win in cold weather. He points out that the AFC East is not just Miami, it's Buffalo, New England, and New York. Cold-weather cities. Tagovailoa doesn't play well in cold weather, as fans have found out over the last six seasons.

It all adds up to a very clear reality that Tua's time as the Dolphins franchise QB will be over very soon.