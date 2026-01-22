Dolphins finally have a GM who gets it with Jon-Eric Sullivan's FA approach

Chances are, Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan never took an in-depth look at the team's roster until he was named their general manager. Surely he knew the basics about the team, but now he is getting to know them as well as he can.

There is only so much game tape for Sullivan to watch. Those reels may show how a player actually plays the game, but it doesn't show the person they are off the field. That is something Sullivan has to take into consideration as well as he reshapes Miami's roster.

Recently, Sullivan talked about the importance of building a roster that shares the same core values of winning. While he may not be gung-ho on building through free agency, the next two years could bring former and current Packers players to Miami.

Jon-Eric Sullivan will likely lean on Packers players he is familiar with to reshape Miami Dolphins roster

If you want to build the Dolphins in the image of the Packers, you don't sign free agents from the Patriots. You sign players that you have personally worked with or watched tape on. For Sullivan, the NFC North is going to be an important part of his Dolphins' roster evaluations.

"“We will be intentional and deliberate in how we go about it in free agency because that can be dangerous waters if you don’t go about it in the right way.... I believe in free agency, you chase different makers.”" Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jon-Eric Sullivan sits down to talk his vision, values, and what's next for the Miami Dolphins

Sullivan knows the NFC North better than he knows any other division in the NFL, so it makes sense, but it starts with the players he knows the best. Packers.

The Packers roster is built well. There are 18 total impending free agents on their roster, but only nine of those are unrestricted. It won't leave a lot of potential options for Sullivan.

Malik Willis and Romeo Doubs are two names to keep a close eye on. Miami needs quarterback help, and Willis looked good during his time with Green Bay when he was needed. Doubs is interesting because his joining the Dolphins would be predicated on money. That is something Miami can't afford.

Doubs took a Tyreek Hill route after the season with a series of social media posts that have implied his desire to leave the Packers. Given the connections to Sullivan, his name will get some play, but fans should be lukewarm at best to the idea.

Another name to watch is linebacker Quay Walker. The four-year starter and 2022 first-round pick has been good, but the Dolphins don't necessarily need another inside linebacker. He, too, is considered to be a highly-paid free agent.