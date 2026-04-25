Dolphins leave fans confused with Caleb Douglas pick in round 3

The Miami Dolphins are double-dipping into the Texas Tech Red Raider prospect pool. After taking LB Jacob Rodriguez in round two, the Dolphins took WR Caleb Douglas.

Douglas isn't going to get many fans hyped with his selection, but he will get a lot of fans searching the internet to figure out who he is.

Needless to say, given the players that were available, fans have not been all too kind in their acceptance of the selection.

Miami Dolphins Jon-Eric Sullivan falls back to Earth with round three WR pick

Sitting on the draft board were Chris Brazzell, Ted Hurst, and Skyler Bell. All were expected to be one of the top guys on Miami's list. It is interesting that the Giants moved all the way up from round three to take Malachi Fields one pick before the Dolphins. Did they take Miami's player?

Biggest reach of the entire draft so far .. — Giovanny Cabrera (@Giovanny9) April 25, 2026

Most of the comments on Douglas' selection are consistent with the above, but who is Miami's new receiver?

Douglas is a boundary receiver who is more adept at stretching the field. He is a developmental pick that needs a lot of work. His speed won't scare anyone defensively, partly due to his wild inconsistency.

On the plus side, he has great hands and can win contested catches, but that is hardly enough to give Dolphins fans hope for a position in serious need of help.

Miami has two more draft picks in round three, but hopefully, they will add someone who looks to be a more immediate impact. Douglas is not going to be a day-one starter on another team, but given the Dolphins' lack of quality, he could be pressed into playing time.

Douglas seems more like an Eric Ezukanma-type draft pick. Upside potential, but a lack of a singular strength.

NFL insider Lance Zierlein hasn't been all that impressed either.

"He shows quick acceleration for a tall receiver, but his top-end speed is relatively non-threatening to defenses. Douglas can expect to be crowded by NFL cornerbacks and forced to to prove he can uncover."

Not exactly the kind of endorsement that fans were hoping for to start the third round.