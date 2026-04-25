Dolphins' next move is painfully obvious after Jacob Rodriguez's selection

On the first night of the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected one of the biggest and quickest offensive linemen. Kadyn Proctor was Jon-Eric Sullivan's first pick as the team's GM. He later moved up for one of the top CBs in the draft, Chris Johnson.

Day two started with rumors that Miami was hoping to trade up to the top of round two, but that didn't materialize. Miami stayed put and took linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Now, they have to wait until they are back on the clock in round three, barring a trade back into the second round.

When the Dolphins are on the clock, it's a strong likelihood that they go wide receiver. It's the one major position of need that has yet to be addressed.

Miami Dolphins needs at receiver and tight end will dominate the round three draft

Ted Hurst - WR - Georgia State

Miami is likely to double up on receivers on night two of the draft, possibly both of them coming in round three. Hurst is a quality option with the Dolphins' first pick in the round. Hurst runs like a gazelle. He has long fluid strides that are speed-deceiving. As a route runner, Hurst is elite. He cuts well out of his breaks with continuous motion. More importantly, he uses his 6'3" frame to shield off corners. If there is a downside, he has to work on getting off the ball in press coverage, but given Jeff Hafley's more press-oriented defense, he should be able to get coached up in that area.

Ja'Kobi Lane - WR - USC

Lane has a high NFL ceiling. Overshadowed at USC by Malaki Lemon, Lane is exceptional as a receiver. At 6'4", he has the height and runs faster than he looks. He is quick off the snap and can confuse coverage with his ability to break and move in routes. Lane should contribute out of the gate, and Malik Willis will love his athletic abilities.

Max Klare - TE - Ohio State

Many still believe the Dolphins will take a tight end in this draft. Klare would make a lot of sense for the Dolphins and give them another pass-catcher for the offense. While Klare is considered a well-rounded pass-catcher, his ability to inline block can't be ignored. He is an asset in the run game as well as pass protection. With Willis' ability to get out of the pocket, Klare is a downfield blocking option that can punish defenders in front of the quarterback.

Elijah Sarratt - WR - Indiana

Sarratt will carry an incredible National Championship title into the NFL. There would be a lot of irony if he did so, heading to the stadium and city where he won the title. Miami will get a productive WR that Malik Willis will love.