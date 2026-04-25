Dolphins may have just drafted the biggest steal on day two of the draft

With needs on both sides of the ball, the Miami Dolphins just handed Jeff Hafley one of the best, not the best, pure linebackers in this year's draft class. The Dolphins sat patiently after reportedly trying to trade up in round two, the ended up with an incredible talent.

Miami took Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez with the 43rd pick in the draft. A day-one starter for sure, Rodriguez was expected to go late in the first round before slipping into round two.

Rodriguez was the top-ranked linebacker by Pro Football Focus heading into this year's draft, and now he is a member of the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins fans are going to love what Jacob Rodriguez brings to South Florida

Versatility is the biggest asset the young linebacker will bring to the Dolphins. He can play all over the unit and has incredible range. Hard-hitting and physical, Rodriguez is a guy who creates turnovers, something Miami will love to see on Sunday.

The Dolphins are getting a leader on the field and off. He has a non-stop motor that will give Hafley multiple options. The Dolphins' new LB can drop back into coverage and get to the quarterback.

Rodriguez is a cerebral player who will be explosive off the snap. In Miami, the question is where he will line up. The Dolphins lost Bradley Chubb to the Bills after they released him, and for now, they have Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson returning.

The Dolphins could have had their pick of wide receivers. Only Denzel Boston had come off the board, and Jermod McCoy was still on the board as well. They made a better decision because Rodriguez comes with fewer concerns.

The Red Raider entered the NCAA as an offensive player, but he found his true calling on the other side of the ball. His instincts are high as a result. In his career, he has 13 forced fumbles and consistently leads the team in tackles.

NFL.com points out that he constantly moves, bringing visions of Zach Thomas to mind. The constant movement makes it harder for offensive blockers to track.