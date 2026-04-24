Tom Pelissero report points to bold Dolphins draft strategy on Day 2

As the second night of the NFL Draft approaches, there is growing speculation that the Miami Dolphins are not satisfied with their second-round pick situation. Selecting at 43, the Dolphins are reportedly looking to trade up to start the night, according to Tom Pelissero.

Trade action could continue into Round 2, where the 49ers are getting calls about the No. 33 pick. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/yzZDQsvLgq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2026

Prior to the draft, Sullivan said that he would be more apt to trade back than to trade up, citing the team's needs for draft picks to reshape the roster. On Thursday night, he added two 5th round picks in a trade with the Cowboys, before selling the 30th pick and one of his 3rd round picks to the 49ers to move up.

The latest report from Tom Pelissero says the Dolphins are hoping to get into the top of round two, but he doesn't say exactly to what pick. Miami has three selections in the third round and two in the fourth.

Miami Dolphins targets at the top of round two should they swing a trade

The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos for what essentially was a first-round pick and a 3rd round pick. They moved up to get Chris Johnson. Could they look to trade the 94th pick of the draft (late round 3) to move up for his replacement?

Denzel Boston remains on the Dolphins' radar, and he is still available, but he isn't the only player that could be drawing interest from the Miami GM.

Jermod McCoy fell out of round one over knee concerns. His athleticism is hard to look past, and the Dolphins could solve their corner problems immediately by drafting both of their boundary starters in their first draft. It's risky, but the reward in round two could be high.

The same could be said for Avieon Terrell and Colton Hood, but Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is the second-best safety in this year's draft. Could the Dolphins be looking to fix the deep secondary?

After the trades on Thursday, the Dolphins have a total of 13 selections with 11 over the next two days. That's a big draft class, so fans should expect a big move, but giving up an extra third to move up in round two doesn't sound appealing.

At 43, the Dolphins could target Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell, a player they had been linked to previously in national mock drafts. Edge rushers are also plentiful, with Zion Young, Gabe Jacas, and Cashius Howell all still available. All three could still be on the board at 43.

Despite the appeal of moving up, Sullivan might be smarter staying put for now, or moving down instead.