4 offensive draft prospects the Dolphins must target on Day 2

Day one of the NFL Draft is in the books. The Miami Dolphins' next pick will be at 43, but this class is so deep early that they should find a way to get more selections, even if they can't.

The defensive side of the ball can be addressed with several players that fell into round two, but the Dolphins may consider looking back to the offensive side, even if that means doubling up on the line

Jon-Eric Sullivan is going to have some tough decisions to make early on Friday night. The talent on the defensive side of the ball is far more promising than on offense. That doesn't mean Miami should stick to that side of the ball. With fewer top second-round prospects, landing one makes a lot of sense. The WR class is deep, though, and with three picks in the third round, it might be hard to take one early in round two.

Miami Dolphins toughest draft decisions will come early on Friday night

Chase Bisontis - Guard - Texas A&M

The Dolphins took a big offensive tackle that can play guard in round one, but the future for Kadyn Proctor is at tackle. Bisontis would solve the need for another long-term interior lineman who can challenge for a starting job on day one.

Denzel Boston - WR - Washington

Considered a player that would be drafted in round one, Boston would give the Dolphins a play-making WR that can fill the hole left by Jaylen Waddle. Boston is a legit target for Miami at 43. He makes the wide receiver room better out of the gate.

Chris Brazzell - WR - Tennessee

Brazzell has been mocked to the Dolphins as high as pick 30, but he is still available as the NFL enters night two. He may be too hard for Sullivan to pass on, especially if Boston is off the board before the Dolphins are on the clock.

Gennings Dunker - OL - Iowa

Dunker is one of the most popular draft prospects in this year's draft, mainly because of his hair, but the real promise is in his ability to play along the line. Dunker is a physical lineman who has impressed throughout the draft season.