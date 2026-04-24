Dolphins shake up 2026 draft picks with bold first-round moves

Jon-Eric Sullivan's first NFL draft as a general manager started with a trade that not only made sense, but gifted the Miami Dolphins two additional picks in round five.

The Dallas Cowboys traded up from the 12th overall pick, giving them one of the best players in the NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins moved up in the draft later, trading their 30th pick and a 3rd-round selection to select CB Chris Johnson at 27.

Whether you like the Dolphins' selection of Kadyn Proctor or not, making a one-spot drop and adding two late 5th-round draft picks is hard to turn your nose up to.

So what do they have left after starting the draft with 11? For starters, they will now have 12 still remaining.

Miami Dolphins gain two extra 5th-round draft picks after Dallas trade

Miami may not be getting rave reviews from the media for selecting Proctor, but Sullivan stuck to his guns on building the trenches. The Johnson pick has been received with much more positivity.

Round 2 - Pick 43: The Dolphins could look to move off the pick and add more capital. There is a lot of talent left heading into night two, so don't be surprised if they don't turn this pick into more.

Round 3 - The Dolphins entered the draft with four selections in the round, but they traded one to the 49ers to move up for Johnson. That leaves them with three.

Pick number 75

Pick number 87

PIck number 94

Round 4 - It would be surprising if the Dolphins traded these picks after waiting since the 94th pick. Miami has two picks in this round.

Pick number 130

Pick number 138

Round 5 - Miami now has three picks in round five. They received two picks in this round as part of the trade with Dallas for pick 11.

Pick number 151

Pick number 177

Pick number 180

Round 6 - The Dolphins still do not have a pick in round six, but their pick 177 is at the end of round five.

Round 7 - Miami has two picks in round seven.

PIck number 227

Pick number 238