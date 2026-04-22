How Dolphins' GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has 11 NFL Draft selections to work with

The NFL Draft will start on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It will be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network. The Miami Dolphins will be active throughout the draft, having 11 selections to make throughout the three days.

On Friday, the draft begins an hour earlier. The second and third rounds will play out, and this is where the Dolphins will be at their busiest. Miami has five picks on day two, before rounding out the rest of their draft on Saturday. That starts at noon.

Now that we know when the draft will begin, we have to ask the question. How did the Dolphins acquire so many draft picks in this year's draft?

Miami Dolphins acquisition of draft capital came at the price of their roster

Despite having a plethora of selections, only four picks in this year's draft were originally the Dolphins.

Round 1 - Pick 11

Round 2 - Pick 43

Round 3 - Pick 75

Round 5 - Pick 151

Since taking over the Dolphins, Sullivan has worked to clear the roster of bloated contracts and players who didn't fit into their future plans. That meant trades, in some cases.

Jaylen Waddle trade nets Dolphins three picks

Round 1 - Pick 30

Round 3 - Pick 94

round 4 - Pick 130

Miami swapped fourth-round picks in the trade, dropping from pick 111 to 130. They added two additional picks to their draft.

Minkah Fitzpatrick trade leaves for pennies

Round 7 - Pick 238

Miami needed to unload a portion of Fitzpatrick's contract and didn't want to outright release him. A rare intra-division trade netted them just a 7th-round selection.

Jaelan Phillips trade in 2025

Round 3 - Pick 87

Champ Kelly, acting as interim GM, traded Phillips to the Eagles for a 2026 3rd-round pick. He could have also traded Bradley Chubb for a 2026 pick as well, but eventually balked. Miami released Chubb as a post-June 1st cut in March.

2025 draft day trade with the Texans

Round 3 - Pick 87

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dolphins sent picks 116 and 224 to Houston. They received a 6th round pick (Ollie Gordon) and a 2026 third-round pick, number 87.