Jaylen Waddle trade gives Dolphins unexpected upper hand in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins made a bold move by trading Jaylen Waddle, and in the process, Jon-Eric Sullivan just got an advantage in the first round.

On the surface, it would appear that the Dolphins' attention will shift to a wide receiver with the 11th overall pick, but that isn't necessarily the case. In fact, if Sullivan does what many expect him to, he may have just secured more draft capital that won't show up in the Waddle trades official byline.

Miami now has picks 11 and 30 in next month's first round, but that could very well change on draft night. They also have another third-round pick as well.

The Miami Dolphins forced other teams to re-evaluate their draft boards after the Jaylen Waddle trade

The trade of Waddle gives a significant impression that Miami is going to target a WR early. They have a 30-visit setup with Makai Lemon, who suddenly appears to be the Dolphins' top choice now that their number one receiver has been moved, but let's back up a minute.

The top wide receiver prospect is Ohio State's Carnell Tate. If he falls to the Dolphins, Miami should make the selection, but most believe Tate could come off the board before Miami picks at 11. That would leave Lemon as the best remaining option midway through the first round.

Miami isn't pigeon-holed into taking a WR. Sitting three spots behind them are the Baltimore Ravens, who could also use their first pick at 14 on a receiver. If Tate is off the board, the Ravens may not want to sit and risk losing the speedy Lemon.

If the Ravens or another team jump ahead of the Dolphins, that could drop a top-10 consensus talent to the Dolphins at 11. At the same time, a team may want to work out a deal with the Dolphins to get the WR they covet. With the Dolphins having many holes to fill, Sullivan could work out a deal, add more draft capital, and still get a top player who will start in 2026.

In reality, this is probably the best thing that could have happened for Sullivan heading into the draft. In fact, having the 30th overall pick in the round also gives him an option of moving that selection for 2027 compensation.

The 2027 draft is considered to be far superior to this year's class, and Sullivan has to be patient in his rebuild. If he views that class as deeper, there is no reason he needs to take a player this year if he can increase his options for the future.

Mock drafts are now going to likely put the Dolphins in the driver's seat for a receiver, but they shouldn't. The Dolphins now have some control over what happens in the middle of the first round, and it is going to be fun to see what Sullivan cooks up.