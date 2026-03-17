Jaylen Waddle trade leaves Dolphins fans divided and rivals celebrating

The Miami Dolphins roster implosion continued on Tuesday when they sent star receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, leaving fans both heartbroken and excited, if that's even possible.

Miami will receive a first-round pick (number 30) in 2026, along with a 3rd and a 4th round pick. They will give the Broncos Waddle and the 11th pick in round 4. The deal is good for the Dolphins, but watching a fan-favorite leave is never easy.

Blockbuster! The Dolphins are sending star WR Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos pending a physical, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/OzEVZM7sIN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2026

Miami Dolphins' fans reactions to Jaylen Waddle trade are exactly what should be expected

Fans took to social media on Tuesday as the news of Waddle's trade broke. Most fans were upset about the move. Waddle has become one of the Dolphins' best receivers, and his touchdown celebrations took the fanbase, including owner Stephen Ross, by storm. The "Penguin" will take his dance to Denver.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Broncos acquired WR Jaylen Waddle, formerly of the Dolphins, in exchange for 2026 first, third, and fourth round draft picks. The Broncos had to part with premium draft picks to acquire Waddle in a move that boosts the Denver WR room. pic.twitter.com/SiOh8If5fh — Dolphins Brawl ™️ (@DolphinsBrawl) March 17, 2026

The popular reactions have been unsettling. Watching the player leave has been hard to swallow for many. While many are crying "no!" to the news, others realize that this is the best move for the Dolphins.

I’ll say it. Jaylen Waddle is always injured. I’m not trading a first and a third for a guy who is always injured. — ostensibly (@CentristMadness) March 17, 2026

While Miami fans are numb to the move, their AFC East rivals are celebrating, but only so much. With Miami, Waddle wasn't going to move the needle for the Dolphins' success in 2026 and probably not in 2027 either. With the Broncos, that all changes.

Denver came close to beating the Patriots in the AFC Championship game last year. Despite losing Bo Nix for the game, Denver almost pulled it out. With Waddle, their offense is going to be more explosive.

That isn't good news for the Bills and Patriots. Not facing Waddle twice a year works in their favor, but again, Miami isn't built to make a strong run at the division.

In Denver, fans are excited, and they should be. Waddle can be an electric player and has proven his talents with Miami. The question is, can he stay healthy?

For now, Dolphins fans can only watch as the team breaks apart similarly to what happened in the 2019 shake-up. On the other hand, however, fans also know that the rebuild led to nothing more than a coaching change three years later. With Chris Grier now gone, Jon-Eric Sullivan is pulling no punches as he reshapes the roster to his liking.

The move shouldn't be all that surprising. There have been whispers and speculation about his future for over a month. In 2025, the Dolphins came close to moving him at the trade deadline. The writing has been on the wall for a while.