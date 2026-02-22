AFC contender may make serious push to trade for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

With the Miami Dolphins cutting four players this past week and more expected to come, the long-awaited rebuild is in play for the organization. That means when the new league year begins, don't expect Miami to sign or trade for any marquee players. Instead, they could look to offload one or two who remain on the team.

One of those players is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a hot candidate to be moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline this past November. Obviously, nothing materialized, but that doesn't mean there weren't interested suitors. Moreover, it doesn't mean those suitors have gone away either.

As of now, the Dolphins are not inclined to trade Waddle. But sometimes what a team wants and what's best for the organization are not always aligned. So if there's a team willing to give top compensation in exchange for Waddle, there's a good chance he'll be donning a new uniform in 2026. One of those teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, has emerged as a strong possibility to do just that.

Pittsburgh Steelers could trade for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle this offseason

The Steelers have been looking to pair someone with current WR DK Metcalf, and apparently have had their eyes set on Waddle for some time. According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, the Steelers showed interest in Waddle last season and could look to do so again.

"We know they (Steelers) were interested at the deadline last year. They thought they were going to get him, to be honest with ya, until the Dolphins GM got cold feet," Kaboly said.

Although it was unclear what the alleged terms of the deal for Waddle were, it's highly possible those talks could reemerge this offseason with the Dolphins now under a new general manager and head coach.

Prior to the trade deadline, Miami was reportedly asking for a first-round pick and more in any trade offers for the former Alabama wide receiver. No team was willing to meet the Dolphins at their asking price, but the Buffalo Bills did offer the best deal, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

It's possible that the Bills' offer —a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 first-round selection—would have been enough compensation for the Dolphins if offered by any other team. Yet, Miami was not ready to face Waddle twice a year within the AFC East. With that said, if the Steelers or another WR-needy team even sniffs something similar to the Dolphins' way this time around, you can all but write Waddle out of Miami.

Again, although we don't know exactly what it is that Pittsburgh offered the Dolphins in November, it's clear that it at least intrigued Miami's front office if the Steelers thought they had a deal done. Keep in mind that it was a front office and coaching staff looking to save their jobs and opted to stay pat simply in hopes of winning a few extra games to stick around.

This is a brand-new regime and one that isn't tied to any of Miami's current players—including running back De'Von Achane. If the Steelers call up the Dolphins again with the same offer or within range, it may be too tempting for Miami to pass up this time around.

Of course, like the Steelers, the Dolphins also need to improve their WR room, and trading Waddle would only set them back more in that regard. Additionally, Miami also wouldn't necessarily gain anything against the salary cap by trading Waddle. In fact, quite the opposite would be true.

Yet, the Dolphins are in a rebuilding process under new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, and acquiring assets is of the upmost of importance. If Waddle is not deemed to be in the team's long-term plans, then offloading him for top compensation now is the right move.

Plus, when it comes to the Steelers, the Dolphins, and their fans could live with the idea of not having to see him twice a year within the division. The only question that remains is, what kind of deal is Pittsburgh willing to offer?