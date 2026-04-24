Dolphins' first Jon-Eric Sullivan draft pick doesn't come without warning

The Miami Dolphins know that protecting the quarterback is important. They know that opening holes for De'Von Achane is a must. On Thursday night, the Dolphins traded down one spot and landed Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor has been an interesting prospect throughout the draft process. He has incredible size and mobility for a lineman. He plays physically at the point of attack, but he still needs to develop.

What stands out is size. At 6'6", Proctor is bigger than many at his position. He will eventually take over for Austin Jackson on the right side, which will give the Dolphins two 6'7" or taller tackles.

Kadyn Proctor offers size, but his inconsistency could be a major problem for the Miami Dolphins

Marcus Mosher wrote about his upside and his downside that Dolphins fans should pay attention to.

"Proctor looks likes a 5-time All-Pro left tackle, but his tape is far more inconsistent. He is routinely beaten with speed and he doesn't have as much power or length as you would expect from a 6-6, 350+ pound offensive lineman. Still, he's a rare athlete for someone of his size and because of his age (21), the hope is that he can get better coaching and development at the next level."

We also took a look at his upside as well. He clearly needs to be developed, and that is a problem, as Dolphins fans expected a home run pick with the first selection of Jon-Eric Sullivan's career, but for now, it's looking like it could turn to foul territory.

According to John Mitchell of BamaHammer, he sees Proctor as an incredible athlete, but he too warns of inconsistent tape.

"Unbelievable athlete - he took snaps as a Wildcat QB, RB, and even a WR this past season at Alabama. Also as some inconsistent tape as a LT, particularly against speed rushers. But he's one of the most powerful players in the country as a run-blocker. He'll take some development, but all the physical tools are there - if he puts in the work - for him to be a franchise tackle at the next level."

The Dolphins are going to have their work cut out for them. It makes you wonder if they were completely sold on taking an offensive tackle no matter what.