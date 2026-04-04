Jon-Eric Sullivan reveals Dolphins mindset on potential draft day trades

With 11 picks in this year's NFL Draft and seven in the first 100, you would think Jon-Eric Sullivan would be content with what he has to work with. It doesn't appear that the Miami Dolphins general manager is ready to step back from getting more, however.

The Dolphins will pick 11th and 30th in the first round, and then, after making a selection in round two, will have four more in round three. Somehow, it is starting to feel like that 30th pick may not be made by the Dolphins.

Sullivan spoke with the media and was asked about his current draft haul. It made sure to clarify that while he is all-in on getting more picks, he won't do so at the expense of losing a good player.

Miami Dolphins GM will make trades only if it helps his football team add talented players

Expect the Dolphins to use all their time when it's his turn to draft. He will field calls, but accepting the offers may not be in his best interest.

"I’m all for acquiring picks, but I’m not getting an award for [volume of] draft picks.... I will never pass on a very good player to acquire picks unless there are very good players I know I’m going to be able to get.”

Sullivan mentioned the draft board and what players may or may not be available. He said that will dictate what happens during those 8 minutes of the first round and subsequent rounds.

What he can't do is panic. Dolphins fans have theorized that Chris Grier's problems began when players he was targeting came off the board before he selected. It might be true, but it serves as comfort for making picks like Charles Harris and Noah Igbinoghene.

Grier rarely moved down in the draft, but he was notorious for trading up in the second round or trading future draft capital for players that were not going to be immediate starters, something he did when he moved up for Jaylen Wright. Liam Eichenberg and Jonah Savaiinaea were big mistakes, as well.

No matter what Sullivan does, he will be under the microscope as a first-time GM. He has a lot of different directions, and there is no way he can fill the holes on his roster in one draft. This is a three-part rebuild that will begin this season and hopefully turn the page after the 2028 draft. By then, he should be assembling the roster to compete.