Dolphins mock draft boldly reshapes roster and stockpiles 2027 assets

It's hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins not being active in trading down in round one of the 2026 NFL Draft. Jon-Eric Sullivan wants to build the foundation of his team through this process. He doesn't need high picks right now; he needs more of them.

Miami has eight draft picks this year, for now. It would not be surprising to see Sullivan work to build upon his cache of selections in 2027. One of those reasons is that this year's draft class isn't especially good across the rounds.

The Dolphins made their intentions clear earlier in February when they released James Daniels, Tyreek Hill, Nick-Westbrook Ikhine, and informed Bradley Chubb that he, too, would be released. All of those releases created a hole in the roster. The NFL Draft will fix some of it.

Miami Dolphins get back to the basics early in latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1: Pick 11 - Traded to Houston Texans for pick 28, 38, and 165

This first trade makes sense as the board wasn't in Miami's favor. The Dolphins need extra draft capital, and we all know that in a rebuild, the best players to help are the rounds after the first. The Dolphins added two picks outside of round one by moving down.

Round 1: Pick 28 - Traded to Jets for pick 33 and 2027 second round pick.

A trade with the Jets isn't typical, but if this were offered, it would be smart to take it. Miami is only moving down six spots, but it picked up a 2027 2nd-rounder that could be near the top of that round.

Round 2: Pick 33 (from NY Jets) - Max Iheanachor - OT - Arizona State

Sullivan wants big, powerful, and physical offensive linemen, and that is Iheanachor to a "T." Despite not playing high school football in the U.S. or football until college, the OT could be one of the most powerful linemen in this year's class. If the Dolphins want to get bigger on the outside, you get this guy early in round two to anchor the side opposite of Patrick Paul and move Austin Jackson to guard.

Round 2: Pick 38 (from Houston) - Colton Hood - CB - Tennessee

When we think of a Tennessee CB, we think of first-round talent Jermod McCoy, but it was Hood who played in his absence last year and did quite well. He was a solid CB at Auburn and was successful at Colorado, playing as a sub for Travis Hunter. He was able to turn that into a transfer. Now, the Dolphins have a building block at CB, and they have the time to fine-tune his development.

Round 2: Pick 43 - Traded to San Francisco for pick 58 and a 2027 2nd round pick

The Dolphins have two picks in the 2nd round already selected, so they can afford to move down to and take a third player in the round while gaining a day-two selection next year.

Round 2: Pick 58 (from San Francisco) - Kamari Ramsey - Safety - USC

The Dolphins are exploring trade options for Minkah Fitzpatrick. They need to fill that void if it happens, but even if it doesn't, the team has some depth issues. Ramsey is a day-one starter who can flat-out control the deep secondary. Miami's new regime likes players with multiple skill sets, and Ramsey can play safety and nickel corner.

Round 3: Pick 75 - Traded to Bears along with pick 228 to the Bears for pick 89 and a 2027 3rd

Truly, we are not kidding when we say Sullivan should and likely will try to build his coffers for the 2027 draft instead of using all of his picks this year, especially if he can keep selections in the same round this year as well.

Round 3: Pick 87 - Gabe Jacas - Edge - Illinois

The Dolphins need edge help in a big way, but investing early may not be the best option. Miami can't afford to pass up better talent at other positions just to fill a hole. In this draft, the best option didn't come until the mid-3rd round. Jacas is 6'3", 260, and typically plays off a two-point at the line. This kid is pure power, but he has enough repertoire off the snap to impose his will on tackles who aren't used to a guy his size having that much initial speed.

Round 3: Pick 89 (from Chicago) - Will Lee, III - CB - Texas A&M

This is the kind of kid you can develop because he has been through nearly every level of college, starting at the JUCO level. He has continued to progress at each stop. His height, speed, and arm length will help his transition to the NFL and could make him a bookend corner for the Dolphins.

Round 3: Pick 90 - Zachariah Branch - WR - Georgia

Speed? Yes, plenty of it, and that will help Bobby Slowik improve on Mike McDaniel's offensive system. Branch has great hands and will contribute immediately outside. His speed will also give the Dolphins a reason to use him on special teams in the return game. Not the tallest WR, Branch is 5'10", but his talent is too good to pass up late in round three.

Round 4: Pick 111 - Dallen Bentley - TE - Utah

Bentley is a beast in run-blocking and pass protection. The Dolphins need to be more physical at the position, but he also brings an innate ability to get into routes. Despite his physicality, Bentley has soft hands in the passing game and can do damage across the field.

Round 5: Pick 149 - Cole Payton - QB - North Dakota State

There has been considerable hype around the NFL regarding where Payton may get drafted. Recently, it was reported that some executives around the league view him as potentially the second-best QB in this year's class. If he shows well at the combine and pro day, his stock will continue to rise. There is a lot to like about him. He is similarly built like Bill's QB, Josh Allen, runs exceptionally well, and has a big arm. He is a lefty, and some may be turned off in Miami after watching Tagovailoa throw the last six seasons.

Payton is our last pick of this year's draft, as we traded away the later-round selections. The Dolphins will receive two 2nd-round picks next year and a third.