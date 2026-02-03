Dolphins 2026 NFL Draft: North Dakota State QB Cole Payton Scouting Report

The Miami Dolphins may be interested in the 2026 NFL Draft's collection of quarterback prospects despite some concerns about the overall depth of the class, which could push them to a player on Day 3 like North Dakota State gunslinger Cole Payton.

Payton has seen his stock take a step in the right direction after showing that he has an NFL arm at the Senior Bowl, and he may continue to rise if teams are interested in his tools.

Will the Dolphins be willing to take a chance on a player like him despite all of his concerns coming from a smaller school with limited experience? The traits might be worth developing.

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-3

Weight: 233

Recruiting: 2021 2-star, Unranked nationally, Unranked QB, Unranked NE

Positives

Strong left-handed quarterback who ran for more touchdowns than he threw for in college. Shows legit dual-threat potential that can be nourished under the right coaching staff.

NFL-caliber arm that can fit the ball into tight windows, has progressively improved at making plays on the move and throwing under pressure.

Shows great toughness in the pocket, willing to take a big hit and still deliver the ball downfield. Pocket movement to avoid sacks is solid.

Completion percentage (72%) and yards per attempt (12.1) suggest playing in a more wide-open offense could accentuate his talents.

Payton is not only in possession of a rocket arm that can make all the NFL throws one needs to make, but he is a tremendous runner who should be able to rip off big chunk gains at the NFL level. If he were in an offense that let him throw it 40 times every game, his production would have pushed his stock even higher.

Payton, who comes from the same program that made NFL Draft picks out of Easton Stick, Trey Lance, and Cam Miller, may be the best pure pocket passer out of that crew, as his solid arm strength, paired with a penchant for rifling it deep down the field, might assuage some concerns about the competition.

Negatives

Extremely limited production in run-first offense, only one year as a starter at the FCS level and never threw for 25 or more attempts in any single game. Limited experience playing from behind.

Mechanics could stand to be improved, footwork can get jumpy when first read is taken away.

Most of his turnovers come when locking in on top receiver and failing to account for coverage.

Lacks touch over the middle, throws it 100 miles per hour on every throw.

Payton has thrown just 283 passes at the college level, and the Bison only threw when they had to. Payton completed fewer than 10 passes in three of his final four starts, which is an alarming number that is sure to lead to teams taking him off draft boards.

An increased volume of attempts may not be enough to fix some of his biggest issues, as he has a very long windup to throw and some choppy footwork when pressured. The lack of touch on intermediate throws is a problem.

Cole Payton NFL Player Comparison: Desmond Ridder

Ridder's arm and mobility have helped continue to get him some quality backup jobs in the last few years, and Payton could be in for a similar globetrotting career if he works on his mechanics.

Cole Payton 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Late 6th Round

Payton is going to require too much development time to be worth picking before late on Day 3, but his traits and efficiency will get teams interested and create a strong market for his services.