Latest 3-round mock draft offers blueprint for Dolphins roster reboot

When Jon-Eric Sullivan walks into the Miami Dolphins war room in April, he will be in control of his first NFL draft. Many expect the turnaround to begin at pick 11, but this team may have a different approach.

Sullivan has to know this team isn't built to win, not yet. They have a year or two of rough waters before the seas begin to calm. From a salary cap needing to be blown up and started over, to evaluations of his predecessors' remaining draft picks, Sullivan has his work cut out for him.

The one thing he can't do is start doing crazy stuff like moving up to draft players. This year's draft isn't filled with players the Dolphins can't rebuild without; instead, they have to be smart and deliberate with every move they make.

Miami Dolphins first round selection may be the biggest surprise of the NFL Draft

Over the course of the last month or two, we tend to expect Miami to go with a fast edge rusher to replace Jaelan Phillips or a top offensive tackle, but as the draft gets closer, it's hard to imagine Sullivan making a play on an incoming rookie that isn't going to make an immediate impact.

Most of the prospects in this year's draft are close in talent. In other words, a guy you might draft at 11 may become just as good, or bad, as a guy taken at 27. Sullivan has to know this, so unless someone falls, he is likely not making a pick at 11. For this draft, we used ProFootballNetwork.

Round 1 - Pick 11 - Traded to L.A. Rams

In our first mock with trades, we have the Rams moving up to pick 11. They are giving up a 2027 2nd round pick and pick number 13. For the two-spot drop, it's a good move for Sullivan.

Round 1 - Pick 13 - Trade to Cleveland Browns

This mock offered the Dolphins pick number 24 and pick number 39 for pick 13. This is a good move for Sullivan as he adds another selection in round two. The drop from 13 to 24 isn't all that much, given the players available.

Round 1 - Pick 24 - Keith Abney, II - CB - Arizona State

The Dolphins need edge rushers, but there weren't any available. Corner is a need, and Abney is a first-round talent. Honestly, trading a 3rd time would make sense, especially if Sullivan can nab a first-round pick in 2027 and a late 2nd- or 3rd-round pick in 2026. There were offers, but they were a bit more outlandish than reasonable.

Round 2 - Pick 39 - LT Overton - Edge - Alabama

If Sullivan traded out of round one, this could be his first selection. Overton has significant upside. Two words we have seen used often over the last nine years. He needs to develop more, and that is what Jeff Hafley says he is here to do. Overton fills a need, but don't rule out another move. In fact, any pick could be used to get more capital in 2027.

Round 2 - Pick 43 - Monroe Feeling - OT - Georgia

The Packers like versatile offensive linemen. Previous draft history has shown them selecting guys who can move around on the offensive line. By the time the draft rolls around, Austin Jackson might be gone, so the Dolphins will need to add some depth at the position.

Round 3 - Pick 75 - Traded to Falcons

The Dolphins already have three 3rd round picks in 2026, so why not bulk up for 2027? In this trade, the Dolphins drop from pick 75 to 79, but gain a 2027 3rd round.

Round 3 - Pick 79 - Deontae Lawson - LB - Alabama

Miami needs more players like Jordyn Brooks, and they may need to cut Tyrel Dodson this offseason to save cap space. That's not a move that will be well-received, but adding Lawson could help offset the loss of production.

Round 3 - Pick 87 - Max Klare - TE - Ohio State

Green Bay has always had versatile tight ends, and the Dolphins will need at least one. Klare comes from a top college and would slide in nicely with Bobby Slowik's offense.

Round 3 - Pick 90 - Jalon Kilgore - Safety - South Carolina

Kilgore rounds out our last pick in round three. The Dolphins get a solid safety who will learn from Minkah Fitzpatrick. He has the talent to go higher. Miami could also consider a quarterback with its last pick in round three.