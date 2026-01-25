Quinn Ewers' Dolphins future suddenly in doubt after Jon-Eric Sullivan's comments

The 2025 season wasn't horrible for Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers, but if he plans to stick around, he has a lot of work to do ahead of him.

The Miami Dolphins officially introduced head coach Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan to the media last week, and while they left a positive impression on many, the Dolphins' quarterback room has been put on notice.

Naturally, Tua Tagovailoa is the name both fans and media alike are keeping a close eye on. Sullivan wouldn't commit to anything on the Dolphins franchise QB. In fact, if you look at what both the coach and GM didn't say about Tagovailoa and the fact that Hafley would later mention his knowledge of potential Green Bay free agent, Malik Willis, it appears that Miami will move on.

Quinn Ewers faces uphill climb to remain a quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

When discussing how he plans to build the roster, Sullivan was clear that quarterback is the most important position in the sport. He said that the plan will be to "Draft a quarterback each year, or at least every other year." That isn't good news for Ewers.

The Dolphins are not going to release him this year, or at least the feeling is that they will not, but he now needs to impress the new men in charge, and that could curtail his future with Miami if they view him as not a fit in the system.

Ewers could have been a first-round pick had he come out a year earlier, but he regressed in 2024, and eventually that led to him free-falling in the draft. Miami took him in round seven.

With this new edict from Sullivan, Ewers' window to prove he can be an asset will now come with a one or two-year window. Ewers needs to compete for the starting job, but more importantly, he has to prove to Hafley and Sullivan that, at worst, he can be a reliable and successful backup.

There are a lot of things changing in Miami, and the quarterback is going to be the biggest. No one will be handed a job.