Quinn Ewers’ Audition: Dolphins Evaluation Begins Now

An in-state rivalry against Tampa Bay in Week 17 carries familiar stakes for the Miami Dolphins, but the most important storyline goes well beyond the win-loss column.

Miami is entering a critical evaluation window over the final two weeks of the campaign, and at the center of it remains rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Still not even 23 years old, Ewers’ football life has unfolded almost entirely under a microscope. From elite high school recruit to five-star prospect at Ohio State, from a reset and resurgence at Texas, to now finding himself starting NFL games as a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft, the spotlight has followed him at every stop.

And that backdrop makes his current situation in Miami all the more compelling. Now thrust into the lineup, Ewers isn't auditioning for the week; he is auditioning for a future -- whether that's in Miami or not.

Miami Dolphins have two games to learn as much as they can about Quinn Ewers

His first NFL start, statistically, was a mixed bag: 20-of-30 passing for 261 yards, no touchdowns, and two picks. It wasn't a clean performance, but it was far from a disaster given the circumstances. Miami’s offense has remained in flux, protection has been inconsistent, and the margin for error was slim, anyway. What mattered most was that Ewers looked functional, poised at times, and capable of keeping the offense on schedule.

Taking the layers back a bit on his game, Ewers’ arm talent is undeniable. He can drive the ball outside the numbers and threaten vertically when the opportunity presents itself. However, the real evaluation over these next two weeks will center on his restraint as much as his explosiveness.

The Dolphins need to see continued growth in his willingness to live in the intermediate areas of the field, to take what defenses concede, and to avoid hunting the home run throw on every snap. That progression -- ID'ing leverage, trusting timing routes, and stacking completions -- is what separates developmental depth quarterbacks from viable long-term options.

Another focal point is Ewers’ comfort under center. His footwork, mechanics, and ability to work through his progressions will be closely scrutinized. And with a new front office likely looming ahead of the spring draft cycle, these final two games serve as live tape in determining whether Ewers is simply a short-term stopgap or a quarterback worth investing further developmental resources in.

Against Tampa Bay, the outcome matters, sure, but the process matters more. Ewers is the name to know for Miami -- not because he has already arrived, but because the next two weeks will go a long way toward defining what he can become.