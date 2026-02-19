The complete teardown of the Miami Dolphins roster is starting to take shape, and fans can expect even more changes in the coming months. With Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, James Daniels, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine already gone, Miami is likely to look towards the draft to fill the void left behind.

Chubb's departure may be the toughest pill to swallow, as only 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson is currently under contract at the EDGE position. Robinson had a rough second season for the Dolphins after a stellar rookie campaign, so even he is not guaranteed to be a capable starter in 2026.

With very little cap space available to add anything more than depth players this offseason, finding a replacement for Chubb will be one of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan's top priorities during the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. Here are three prospects (one for each day of the draft) that Sullivan could target.

EDGE propsects the Miami Dolphins could target on each day of the 2026 NFL draft to replace Bradley Chubb

First Round: Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Keldric Faulk has been one of the several names thrown around for the Dolphins' pick at 11th overall, and he certainly fits what Sullivan will be looking for based on his time in Green Bay. Faulk is a massive edge player with above-average athletic tools for a player his size. He is a run defender first and foremost, but his physical gifts leave room for growth as a pass rusher.

Faulk also won't turn 21 until after he is drafted, a rare bonus considering the trend of older prospects in recent years. While his lack of pass-rush ability on day one might cause him to slip in the first round, he could be in play for Miami if the board falls a certain way.

Day Two: Gabe Jacas, Illinois

If the Dolphins choose to target a different position in the first round, their pick at 43 could be the sweet spot for the edge prospects who slip out of the first day of the draft. Gabe Jacas could be one of those players. Jacas dominated at this year's Senior Bowl, displaying improved movement skills after slimming down from a listed 270 pounds to 260.

He should offer day one ability as a power rusher, but his lower weight at the Senior Bowl could indicate his intent to add more finesse to his game. He would be a more direct replacement for what Chubb provided Miami compared to Faulk, and he would come at a lower price.

Day Three: Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Malachi Lawrence's inclusion might be considered cheating a bit, as he has started to receive more hype as the draft process moves along. For now, though, I don't think it's impossible that he makes it to Day 3 of the draft. Lawrence doesn't have the size that Faulk and Jacas possess, and that may turn Sullivan off from taking him earlier than the fourth round, but a player with his explosiveness and production (20 career sacks in college) is hard to ignore.

His first step is impressive, even for a lighter pass rusher, and he has a solid feel for how to attack opposing tackles. His best fit may be as a situational pass rusher, but the Dolphins can't afford to be too picky given their lack of bodies at the position. Don't be surprised if two or more edges end up being drafted relatively early for Miami.