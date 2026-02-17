Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft reinforces Dolphins obvious draft priority

NFL mock draft season has entered the picture. The NFL Combine is coming up soon, followed by pro-day sessions, and then the draft in late April. The Miami Dolphins have a lot of work to do between now and then.

If fans want to get an idea of which direction Jon-Eric Sullivan will go this year, they can look at the history of the Green Bay Packers drafts. The Packers, over the last decade, have used more draft picks on offensive linemen, but cornerback is a close second.

This year, the Dolphins have been linked by presumption to Jermod McCoy, but in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft, he takes the right approach and taps LSU's Mansoor Delane as their top pick.

Daniel Jeremiah has Miami Dolphins taking LSU standout cornerback at pick 11

The idea of Delane may not be all that enticing given the fact that there are so many other needs, but at this point, getting football players on the team with a desire to win is the most important part of Sullivan's job.

Miami fans won't be happy with an offensive lineman or a linebacker. They won't be happy with a receiver or a secondary player. Dolphins fans want a quarterback to replace Tua Tagovailoa, but this draft may not be the ideal spot to come away with a franchise QB.

Delane had the best grades of any corner in this year's draft. McCoy sat out the entire 2025 season with an injury. The Dolphins could opt to look past the injury, as McCoy was a standout prior to being injured.

Miami has a lot of holes on the roster, but cornerback is one of the most glaring. Both starters from the 2025 season will be free agents. Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas are not expected to return to the Dolphins this year.

The draft pool dries pretty quickly this year. There are only a couple of players entering the draft who are viewed as blue-chip prospects. This draft is considered weaker than previous drafts and less in-depth. If Miami lands Delane in round one, they will likely have found a player capable of getting on the field immediately in 2026.