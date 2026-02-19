Jon-Eric Sullivan is desperately trying to undo Dolphins' $19 million mistake

When Chris Grier traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins fans were stunned by the development. Of course, they were also stunned by how badly Grier wasted the extra first-round pick. Grier drafted Austin Jackson.

Last offseason, Grier once again made a trade involving the former All-Pro safety. Grier sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steelers and got him back. Now, he apparently is on the move again, but no one should be surprised this time around.

It has been reported that the Dolphins are shopping the safety, and they should be. He has no future in Miami. More importantly, Fitzpatrick should be calling teams as well.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is everything the Miami Dolphins don't need on their roster

Fitzpatrick was one of the team's best defensive players in 2025. His consistency was more than what most expected after a couple of down seasons in Pittsburgh. Labeled as a player who isn't a "leader" on the field, Fitzpatrick showed that he could be that kind of player, but quietly.

Stepping back and looking at the trade that brought him back to South Florida, it's clear that it should not have been made, nor should the Dolphins have taken on his contract. Grier's failures are evident everywhere on the Dolphins roster.

Miami took on a massive chunk of Ramsey's contract. So much so that they are carrying $20.9 million in dead money this year. The Dolphins took on most of Fitzpatrick's contract. The Steelers are eating $6.8 million of his deal this year. Miami's cap hit for him this season is $18 million.

That is ridiculous money for a guy that the Dolphins were never going to build around. His presence on the field changed nothing for the organization. He isn't a centerpiece for this regime any more than he was for Grier's.

According to Over The Cap, releasing the safety would save the Dolphins nearly $6 million, but thanks to Grier's decision to take on most of his contract, they would eat nearly $13 million. That is what Sullivan needs to work on reducing, and it's a hurdle he may not be able to clear.

In 2027, releasing him would cost Miami $9.7 million, and they would get zero relief dollars. The contract voids after 2027.

The Dolphins may opt to keep him if a trade can't be worked out. Miami is likely more inclined to move him for a low draft pick if another team is willing to take on a larger portion of his salary. Fitzpatrick should draw interest from other teams, given that he is still playing at a high level.