Jon-Eric Sullivan's hire makes Dolphins' No. 11 overall draft pick a no-brainer

The salary cap isn't real, unless you are the Miami Dolphins, looking at a potential $99 million dead cap hit. The NFL Draft is real. Of course, Dolphins fans haven't seen a good draft class in over a decade. Jon-Eric Sullivan has to fix both.

Miami holds the 11th pick in the first round of April's draft, and it isn't going to be easy to rebuild a team with eight draft picks. The Dolphins believe they can compete in 2026, but they can't honestly say anything but.

Mock drafts have already had the Dolphins take players at several different positions. Miami needs cornerback help, wide receiver help, a new quarterback, linebackers, safeties, oh heck, they need every position but running back. Who they take at 11 will be held to a higher standard than the rest of this year's class.

Miami Dolphins need Jon-Eric Sullivan to nail his first draft class

When the Dolphins are on the clock, their best option might just be not to use the selection but instead trade it. Gathering more draft picks could be the best way for Sullivan to make the Dolphins better and faster. He has to rely on his own scouting as the Dolphins' scouting department hasn't been good for more than 10 years, especially under Chris Grier.

If he is forced to use the pick, his best option is a clear one. He needs to fix the offensive line. Miami can win games with its rushing attack. They don't need a world beater at quarterback if they can run the ball. To run the ball, they need to have guys who can block.

Miami succeeded in doing so last season when they opted to use a sixth offensive lineman, which is not something they can rely on this year. Austin Jackson is a liability. Not because he is bad, but because he can't stay healthy. Using the 11th overall pick on a lineman isn't fancy, but it moves the needle for what this team needs.

Jackson would be an interesting play inside at guard. Sullivan has a Packers mentality in that the idea of a great lineman is the versatility they have to play more than just tackle.

This year's class has several at the top who could be available for Sullivan at 11, should he not opt to trade down.

Francis Mauigoa - University of Miami

Spencer Fano - Utah

Kadyn Proctor - Alabama

Monroe Feeling - Georgia

Sullivan's task is to identify which players are capable of shifting positions as needed. Proctor and Feeling could be available later in round one or at the top of round two, should Miami trade out of the pick. Fano and Mauigoa are considered the two best in this class, and both could be gone by the time Miami selects.

If Sullivan is going to change what the Dolphins do, he needs to beef up the offensive line. It all starts in the trenches. It's the safest pick, provided he can get it right without overreaching.