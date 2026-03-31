Dolphins GM just set the record straight on Jordyn Brooks' future in Miami

The Miami Dolphins have few bona fide playmakers on their roster. Offensively, you can point to De'Von Achane and Malik Willis. On defense, there are Zach Sieler and Jordyn Brooks.

For the last month, Brooks has been the center of trade speculation. A report in mid-March claimed the Dallas Cowboys had internal discussions about making a move for the 2025 NFL tackle leader. Speaking with the media on Monday, Jon-Eric Sullivan sent mixed signals about his top defender.

Hours after trading Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, Sullivan added voided years to the contracts of both De'Von Achane and Aaron Brewer, but Brooks' deal was left alone. Many assumed that he might be on the move. That may or may not be the case, but Sullivan appears to be leaving his options open.

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan calls Jordyn Brooks a "pillar" on defense, but doesn't rule out a trade

If we are to take Sullivan at his word, Brooks isn't going anywhere. That's good news for a defensive unit that needs a stellar vocal leader on that side of the ball.

"I want Jordyn to be part of this. He’s made of the right kind of stuff,” Sullivan said. “We want him to be a pillar on the defensive side of this as we build this thing out.”" Jon-Eric Sullivan via Omar Kelly

Sullivan acknowledged that he has taken calls for Brooks, implying that more than one team may have contacted him. There is a value he has placed on the linebacker, but we won't know what it is until a deal is done or the context of the calls is leaked.

The fact that the Dolphins have not touched Brooks' contract is worth noting. Despite saying that he, along with Achane and Brewer, is a priority, it seems the door is a little more ajar with Brooks.

The Dolphins have 11 picks in this year's draft; they want more and are likely to move around on draft day to obtain those, as well as 2027 draft picks. Brooks would give him more of what he wants, but he has to weigh the value of the deal to the player he is losing.

Brooks is 28 years old, one year older than Waddle when he was traded. Miami is trying to get younger and is already the youngest team in the league. An extension, as Sullivan eluded to, is not out of the question, but he will need to get Achane's deal done first. That may not happen until well after the draft.

In the meantime, Brooks' value may not be higher than it is now. If Sullivan gets the call he wants, he will make the move he says he doesn't want to make, like Waddle's trade.

Sullivan has been clear that Achane is a priority for the Dolphins roster makeover, and Brooks fits within the mental mindset of the culture they are trying to build. As long as that contract isn't touched, Brooks' future will remain a question mark. If he isn't moved before or during the draft, there is a good chance he sticks around long enough to get that extension.