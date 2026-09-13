7 immediate takeaways from Dolphins disappointing Week 1 loss vs Raiders

The Miami Dolphins were hoping to kick off their rebuild with a surprise road victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but it wasn't meant to be. The 27-13 loss proved that new head coach Jeff Hafley still has a lot of work to do if he wants this group to be competitive in 2026.

That being said, there are almost always things you can learn from even the worst losses. Miami is the youngest team in the NFL, after all, so a loss like this needs to be viewed as a teaching moment, not a huge disappointment. Fans should try to do their best to have patience with this group as they grow.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Dolphins' first game of their new era.

Seven takeaways from the Miami Dolphins 27-13 loss to the Raiders

Malik Willis flashed the potential Dolphins fans hoped to see

It certainly wasn't perfect, but Malik Willis made some impressive plays that Dolphins fans aren't used to seeing from their quarterbacks. He made some nice throws on the move, made plenty of plays with his legs, and looked confident despite his offensive line starting to struggle in the second half.

He made a few mistakes, most notably his interception on a deep ball while targeting rookie Caleb Douglas. Still, he finished with over 200 total yards and an explosive scramble for the Dolphins' only touchdown on the day. Fans should be encouraged, even if he has a lot of room for improvement.

Caleb Douglas was the clear leader of the Dolphins receiving corps

Douglas had a phenomenal debut for the Dolphins after a strong summer, leading the team with five receptions and 94 yards. I still expect Chris Bell to become this team's go-to target, but Douglas showed that he is a vaible deep threat and someone Willis trusts when he needs a big play.

De'Von Achane wasn't involved nearly enough to help take pressure off of Willis

Even with the Dolphins trailing for the entire game, Achane getting only 15 touches just isn't going to lead to success on offense. The offensive line didn't create much room for him, as he managed just 36 yards on 11 carries. He made an early impact through the air, but only had four receptions for 30 yards. 66 total yards is only about half of what he averaged per game a year ago.

Miami needs something they can hang their hat on offensively, and it has to be Achane.

The offensive line didn't live up to the preseason hype

Things looked fine in the first half, but the Dolphins' offensive line really struggled to protect Willis once they had to try to come back in the second half. Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye combined for 3.5 sacks, and the Raiders picked up five sacks total in the afternoon. Austin Jackson struggled mightily, and even Patrick Paul had some poor moments.

Penalties from Paul and Aaron Brewer didn't help things either, and it was an overall forgettable day for the guys up front.

The Dolphins pass rush was nowhere to be found, and it wasn't a surprise

One of the biggest concerns for the Dolphins heading into the 2026 season was their lack of pass rush. Chop Robinson was supposed to be the difference-maker, but he was nowhere to be found. The same can be said for the rest of the defensive line, as Kirk Cousins had all day to throw, for the most part.

If it weren't for a few timely plays by the secondary, this game could have been an even bigger blowout than it ended up being. Hafley has to figure something out fast, or this pass defense could be a real disaster. Speaking of...

Rookie Chris Johnson struggled, but the secondary looked better than expected

Rookie corner Chris Johnson looked like a player who was thinking a lot more than he is used to. That isn't a big surprise given his role as a combo slot/boundary corner, something he wasn't asked to do in college. Still, it was quickly evident that the Raiders knew they could go after him, as he gave up multiple first downs and a touchdown to Ashton Jeanty out of the backfield.

While he struggled, the secondary overall looked better than many fans were probably expecting. They intercepted Cousins twice on the day and only allowed 160 yards on 30 attempts. It wasn't an elite performance by any means, but it was a good start.

Jacob Rodriguez looked the part in his debut next to Jordyn Brooks

If there is a real winner from this game, it's rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. He was all over the field, racking up 14 total tackles and playing sound coverage throughout the game. He didn't create any turnovers or make any crazy plays, but he looked the part as a legit starter next to All-Pro Jordyn Brooks, who had a solid game as well. Linebacker won't be the issue for this defense this season.