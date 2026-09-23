2 cheap free agent options that would help the Dolphins navigate this season

The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot of cap space to work with. They have holes at nearly every position on the field, and some holes have players who simply don't have the experience they need right now. It equals a bad season. The first two games prove that.

Fans want answers, although I'm not sure why. Most fans were thrilled with the change of Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and even Tom Garfinkel. Miami gutted their organization, and then the replacements gutted the roster. Fans clapped, knowing full well that this season was going to be a disaster.

Two games in, and some are already wondering if Jeff Hafley will be fired at the end of the season. Let's slow down for a moment, shall we? Hafley is already showing far more direction than Cam Cameron did, and Hafley may do what Cameron didn't...lose all of his games.

Despite all of this, there are still options that Jon-Eric Sullivan should explore, and on Tuesday, they started that process by adding two players to the roster and working out several others, but there is still more that they could do.

Miami Dolphins need to seriously look at poaching these two players off the Chiefs' practice squad

The Dolphins added another long snapper, Luke Basso, to the practice squad. Tucker Addington's injury must be more concerning than we thought. With the two additional LS additions, Addington might be heading to IR, or so it would seem.

Miami also added edge Andre Jones from the Buffalo Bills' practice squad. Jones is likely to make an impact on special teams. He played under ST coordinator Chris Tabor.

The other players who worked out have yet to sign, but the Chiefs could provide a couple of options that the Dolphins fans are quite familiar with.

Emmanuel Ogbah and Kader Kohou are both on the Chiefs' practice squad. Both are veterans who still have the talent to play in the league, and both would give the Dolphins better talent at key positions.

Adding Kohou would allow Chris Johnson to move to the boundary. Jason Marshall Jr. hasn't looked good, and Johnson has struggled at nickel. Kohou was solid inside but struggled on the boundary. The coaches would love his attitude and work ethic.

Ogbah was one of the Dolphins' better pass rushers for five seasons before Miami had to release him to save cap space. The aging veteran may not be near the player he once was, but he is still better than what fans are seeing now.

The Dolphins are the only team without a sack so far this year. The edge room is in horrible shape, and there is no consistency, but what is worse is the depth behind the starters. Ogbah can bring more value to the position. Last year with the Jaguars, Ogbah registered just a half sack after putting up five sacks in the previous two years with Miami.

The Dolphins don't have to spend a lot of money, and they don't have to chase after names, but they need help, and both Ogbah and Kohou can provide it.