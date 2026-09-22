4 players the Dolphins could look to move before the NFL trade deadline

The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot to offer the rest of the NFL, but that doesn't mean they don't have at least a few players who could have value to a team desperate for depth or an emergency starter.

Jon-Eric Sullivan covets draft picks, and he knows that he is going to need a lot more than he has in 2027 if he wants to accelerate his roster rebuild more quickly. The problem? There are no Jaylen Waddle-level players on this year's roster.

Despite that fact, there are players who have value, and if Sullivan wanted to make some moves before the trade deadline, these players could be the ones heading out the door.

Miami Dolphins have the depth to make these players expendable

Austin Jackson - RT - Final year of contract

Jackson is healthy, and that alone is a reason to make a move to offload him. Jackson is also playing quite poorly, which won't appeal to other teams. If Sullivan can convince someone that Jackson's issues are due to being rusty after missing last season, maybe they can find a partner.

Jackson is in the final year of his contract. Next year, the Dolphins will carry just over $14 million in dead cap space from his deal. The next three years are voidable, and given Jackson's play so far, it's not likely Miami will opt to keep him. The compensation won't be much, but anything would help, especially for a player who is not part of the team's future.

Chop Robinson - Edge - Decision on 5th year option after the season

Edge rushers are hard to find in the NFL. That makes Robinson attractive to prospective buyers, but it also makes him less likely to be sold by Sullivan. If the Dolphins were to get decent compensation, they could move him.

Robinson was a non-factor against the Raiders and didn't play against the 49ers due to being in the concussion protocol. The Dolphins have to weigh his on-field performance against the 5th-year option they will need to exercise or decline after the season, but if they get calls before the trade deadline, Sullivan needs to at least listen.

Kenneth Grant - DL

Grant is in his second season, but is currently on IR. The injury isn't serious, and that wouldn't scare away potential trade partners. Grant still has a lot of upside and potential, but the Dolphins could look at the emergence of Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers as players to build the defensive front around. Those two and Zach Sieler did a good job shutting down the 49ers' rushing attack.

It's unlikely that Grant is moved, but would Sullivan hold on to him if he got a good offer, considering the developmental advancements that Phillips and Biggers have shown? Might be awfully tempting to take that call.

Jaylen Wright - RB

This could just as easily be someone like Ollie Gordon III, but Wright has shown he can run the ball with physicality and determination. As a result, the Dolphins don't really need him, but another team could use the extra depth, or maybe see him as a starter if they lose their own top runner.

The compensation wouldn't be very high, but getting something in return would be smart. He is under contract through the 2027 season, at which time his rookie contract will come to an end.