Dolphins' Chop Robinson injury gives backup defenders a golden opportunity

The NFL is a game of opportunity, and when it knocks, you better answer the door. Such is the case for Miami Dolphins practice squad edge rusher Clelin Ferrell. The former first-round pick was activated last week against the Raiders, but this week he may have to start.

Jeff Hafley announced on Friday that Chop Robinson will not play against the 49ers after suffering a concussion in practice earlier in the week. The Dolphins struggled to get pressure on Kirk Cousins, so his loss will be felt, but that will also give Ferrell a shot to stick on the 53.

Ferrell played just 11 snaps on defense last week, notching just one tackle, the same amount that Robinson had after the NFL adjusted the statistics. Ferrell should see a big increase in snaps, but other players could also benefit as well. Regardless, it is going to be more difficult to beat the 49ers.

Miami Dolphins rule out Chop Robinson and Ronnie Harrison ahead of Week 2

Ronnie Harrison Jr. didn't register a single snap on defense in Week 1, but did put in 12 special teams snaps. With Harrison out, Jackson Woodard could pick up some of the slack, but the real beneficiary of all of this is Zeek Biggers.

Hafley has used Biggers on the outside. He has praised his versatility and, more importantly, his physicality. If Biggers slides outside for edge snaps, he could provide Miami with another option. He needs to get real game experience at the position if the Dolphins intend to use him both inside and out.

His involvement as the DE could come down to how well Ferrell plays series to series. There is another name to keep an eye on, although this week may be too early for his debut. Dolphins 7seventh-round draft pick Max Llewellyn is on the practice squad.

Llewellyn looked promising throughout camp and initially made the 53-man roster before being cut and signed to the practice squad. At some point, it won't surprise anyone to see him on the field or, at the very least, signed to the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins are thin at the position even with Biggers' availability. Malik Herring and Josh Uche are the only other edge rushers on the roster. The Dolphins knew this could be problematic. They have four players at the position on the practice squad, including Ferrell and Llewellyn.

Promising rookie Trey Moore was injured in a preseason game and is sitting out at least the first four weeks of the season after being placed on IR. That's too bad, as he would have garnered a lot of valuable playing time with Robinson out.