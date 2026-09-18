Dolphins Week 2 trust index: Chop Robinson in question, Jacob Rodriguez rising

Week two is not going to be easy for the Miami Dolphins. In fact, this is something we will probably say throughout the year, simply changing the week number. Dolphins fans know this is not going to be a good year for the team, but each week will provide something new.

Losing to the Raiders in Week 1 only served to remind fans of the team's rebuild — sorry, "competitive restructure." It also reminded us that the 49ers went to Australia and beat the heavily favored Rams, who were going to the Super Bowl.

If a bloodbath is what fans are expecting, it may come down to those players who can contribute enough consistency to change that outcome.

Dolphins level of trust in week 2

The Miami Dolphins index and how it is determined

Each week, we will look at the Dolphins roster: the starters, depth players, and the injury report. We will then determine, based on key players' performances from the previous week as well as seasonal trends, which players are reliable and which ones are not.

The top of the class

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Rodriguez - LB

In Week 1, the Dolphins' "green-dot" LB finished with 14 tackles, the most for a rookie since Zach Thomas in Week 2 of 1996 (16). Rodriguez was all over the field as he weaved around defenders and got to the ball carrier. Against the 49ers, he will be tasked with stopping Christian McCaffrey and likely Deebo Samuel throughout the game. He is clearly a budding star.

Jordyn Brooks - LB

Brooks may not have given fans the same look that Rodriguez did, but he is the leader of the defense, and his play helps the rookie next to him make plays. Brooks is the experience that Rodriguez lacks; his play this week will be needed if they are going to have a chance.

Patrick Paul - OT

The Dolphins' tackle wasn't perfect against the Raiders in Week 1, but he was still better than Austin Jackson by a large margin. He will once again have his hands full against solid defensive ends. This could be his coming-out party.

De'Von Achane - RB

It wasn't his fault that Bobby Slowik only called for a run 13 times, but Achane's performance was clearly a letdown. The Dolphins' runner knows he is the focus of every defense they will face this season. He can be trusted with the ball, and Slowik needs to keep feeding it to him because he will eventually break one.

Trust not quite earned yet

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kadyn Proctor - Guard

Proctor's NFL debut went better than many expected. He was able to move around well, used his size and strength to keep defenders off his chest, and moved quickly to cut off rushers into his gap. It's one game, but it was enough to see that he is already trending upward.

Caleb Douglas - WR

Outside of Rodriguez, no Dolphins player is trending up faster than Douglas. His 94 yards on five receptions was a great start to his career. The 49ers have a better secondary than the Raiders, so while we see him moving up, we need to see how he can get off the coverage to make plays; so far, so good.

Chris Johnson - CB

Johnson was second on the team with 11 tackles against the Raiders. He was also credited with two pass breakups. Then he gave up two touchdowns that had fans spitting fire. That quickly reversed when Hafley spoke about those two scores and said that the designed help on those plays was out of position. Michael Taaffe spoke with the media and openly admitted that he was responsible.

Malik Willis - QB

Willis' Dolphins debut was uneven. On several plays, he looked the part, but at other times he left fans scratching their heads. While Willis is an elusive QB, he has to be more determined with the ball in his hands. There was far too much hesitation under pressure. He needs to throw it to a receiver or throw it away. Taking unnecessary sacks is a drive killer.

Decreasing trust

Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Jackson - RT

It's hard to believe that last year Chris Grier was telling the media how many of the offensive linemen were going to Jackson for his leadership, despite him not playing. Jackson is a well-respected lineman, but he can't be trusted, as evidenced by his poor debut in Week 1. Working in his favor was missing most of last season, so maybe it was just getting back to the grind.

Aaron Brewer - C

It was one game, but it was a bad game. Brewer was penalized twice against the Raiders and struggled badly in run blocking. One of Jon-Eric Sullivan's "pillars," Brewer should have played much better than he did. Can he be trusted? Absolutely, but he needs to have a good game this week to prove week one was an anomaly.

Riley Patterson - K

There is no excuse for missing a 41-yard field goal. In this era of NFL kickers, that's considered a chip shot. Patterson looked solid last year, but if he is going to be inconsistent this year, Jeff Hafley is going to be hesitant to attempt longer field goals, and if that trust is depleted, Patterson will be replaced.

Fading and almost gone

Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Tabor - Special Teams Coordinator

In one game, Tabor's special teams unit saw Patterson miss a field goal, and his kick-return teams consistently give the Raiders field position close to the 50-yard line. This isn't acceptable. Tabor was highly touted when he arrived, but honestly, fans are not seeing why.

Chop Robinson - Edge

Robinson's debut wasn't good, and now he is in the concussion protocol. Fans should be as well after banging their heads against a wall watching him have no impact last week. We don't know the severity of his concussion, but it will be worth monitoring heading into another tough matchup for the third-year defensive end.

Jonah Savaiinaea - Guard

So much for what we say in training camp. Pro Football Focus gave the second-year interior lineman a grade of 50.9 in run blocking and an equally unimpressive 38.2 in pass protection. We can leave this one right here with a pin in it. It could be a topic all year long.