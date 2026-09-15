Dolphins' offensive line's Week 1 report card provides a mixed bag

Offensive linemen have one of the NFL's most thankless jobs. If the quarterback drops back, surveys the field, and uncorks a majestic deep ball that travels 50 yards in the air to a streaking receiver, few fans stop to acknowledge the big boys who provided the time to make it happen. Conversely, when the QB gets sacked a few times or finds himself running for his life, as Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis often did in Week 1, people suddenly remember the offensive linemen's names.

It's the nature of the beast, and these guys know what they signed up for at the end of the day. Many fans have become enamored with the idea of building up the trenches to create a team that can compete no matter the circumstances. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan evidently subscribes to that ideology, as he used his first-ever draft pick on Kadyn Proctor, a truly gigantic human being at six-foot-seven and 360 pounds.

While the Dolphins struggled more than expected in their Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, there was some good and some bad as it relates to the under-construction backbone of the team.

The Miami Dolphins' Week 1 metrics along the offensive line will have fans equal parts excited and worried

The fine folks at Pro Football Focus did their thing as it relates to evaluating the Miami O-Line. As a friendly reminder, PFF grades operate on a specific scale: elite (90.0-plus), high quality (80.0–89.9), above average (70.0–79.9), average (60.0–69.9), below average (50.0–59.9), and poor (0.0–49.9). With that in mind, here's how the Dolphins fared against the Raiders.

Left tackle Patrick Paul continued his great work as a pass blocker, finishing with a 76.4 pass block grade despite allowing a sack and three hurries. His work in the run game is improving, as he finished with a 64.6 grade in that department. Left guard Kadyn Proctor, the crown jewel of Miami's draft class, acquitted himself well in his first showing, finishing with a 63.4 pass block grade and 79.0 run block grade.

As for center Aaron Brewer, he shined in pass blocking (79.2) but struggled mightily to get any movement in the run game (49.9). In summation, it's fair to say the left to middle of the offensive line held up their end of the bargain. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for their right-sided contemporaries.

Jonah Savaiinaea has been well publicized as having one of the worst seasons in PFF history as a rookie last season. He looked solid in limited preseason action as he switched back to his college position of right guard. Week 1 was hopefully just a hiccup in his redemption arc, as the analysts gave him a miserable 38.2 pass block grade and an only marginally better 50.9 run block grade.

Austin Jackson took the proverbial disappointment cake, as the veteran's performance earned him an unsightly 26.9 pass block grade and a 60.2 run block grade. Jackson was blamed for allowing four hurries as well as a sack. It already seemed like a foregone conclusion that he was in his last season as a Dolphin. With a few more performances like this one, the coaching staff might expedite the process.

The reality of the situation is that Miami is building right now. That applies all along the roster, and the offensive line is not exempt. The fact that the much-maligned (at draft time) Proctor passed his first test is an exciting development. Patrick Paul's continued ascent is equally promising.

That duo, along with Aaron Brewer, should already be penciled in for the long haul, particularly after Brewer signed a well-earned extension this offseason. The questions remain on the right side, but the Dolphins can confidently say they're in better shape than a lot of NFL teams on the O-Line at this point.

Time will tell whether Savaiinaea will figure things out, though fans should be rooting extra hard that he does. If Miami enters 2027 with four solidified offensive linemen, this rebuild will be off to a remarkably fast start. The wins will be hard to come by this year with such an incomplete roster, but the foundation might truly be taking shape.

It's far too early to write off Willis after just one game. It's more than reasonable to say that whoever Miami's 2027 quarterback winds up being — whether it's Willis or a highly drafted rookie — they will have a much easier time with a stout offensive line in place.

At least through one week, it appears the Dolphins might just be on their way.