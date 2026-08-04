Austin Jackson is creating a familiar dilemma for the Dolphins' offensive line

The Miami Dolphins finished their fifth practice on Monday. On Tuesday morning, JeffHafley opened his press conference by delivering the news that Austin Jackson is going to miss time with an injury.

"He's day-to-day, but hopefully that will not be very long." They are simple words, but it is clear that the Dolphins head coach doesn't know Austin Jackson very well.

Hafley did not go into details about the injury, what it is, or anything more specific, but it's Jackson. It could be a week or the entire season. His history still haunts him. Hafley did say that he "doesn't anticipate the injury will be for very long." Again, he doesn't know Jackson.

Austin Jackson's latest injury puts the Miami Dolphins in a rough position

Charlie Heck will take over the reps on the right side in Jackson's absence. Heck is a veteran with starting experience, but most of that experience came in his early years with Houston. In 2025, he started six games for the Buccaneers.

The question that will be on the minds of fans and media alike is whether or not the Dolphins move Kadyn Proctor to the right side to take his place if he were to miss extended time. Proctor is a natural tackle. It was presumed that he would start at guard this year and move to tackle next season, but if Jackson is out, why wait?

Hafley said that Jackson's injury "Forces us to evaluate what's there," in regard to the depth behind him.

For now, it appears that Jackson's injury isn't serious, but it's one of what could become many by the start of the season. If it does become a bigger issue, the Dolphins have to consider moving Proctor or looking for help on the open market.

Moving Proctor would open an opportunity for late-round draft pick D.J. Campbell. Campbell hasn't flashed in camp yet, but it's unclear what his rep counts have been. The Dolphins like his size and athleticism.

Like taxes, an injury to Jackson was just a matter of time. When he is healthy and on the field, he makes the line better. He just isn't on it often.

2020 - missed 4 games

2021 - missed 0 games

2022 - missed 15 games

2023 - missed 1 game - earned a big extension

2024 - missed 9 games

2025 - missed 11 games

Jackson is the last player left from Chris Grier's monster 2020 draft that brought 11 players to the team over that weekend. Of those 11 players, only five players played last season in the NFL. Grier had three first-round picks. Tua Tagovailoa is in Atlanta, and Noah Igbinoghene is hoping he can make the Seahawks roster in 2026.