Chop Robinson anchors Dolphins defense in first padded practice

The Miami Dolphins conducted their first full pad contact practice on Monday. A day after the offense took control over the defense, Jeff Hafley's unit rebounded to prove that contact means everything.

Miami's defense needed a big day, and they delivered. It's not the best news for fans hoping to see the offensive line turn things around from a decade of troubling issues.

All four quarterbacks were under duress throughout the practice session, with several sacks or would-be sacks. Chop Robinson is quickly showing that he is ready to turn things around, and that's great news.

Miami Dolphins defense exposing the offensive line is not what fans want to hear

Robinson is having a great camp per reports from fans and media alike. He was recently called out by Jaylen Wright as one of the defensive players who have stood out. "Chop Robinson. Chop Robinson's really good."

Robinson showed off again on Monday, as noted by Dolphins podcaster Travis Wingfield. "Chop immediately gets on the upfield shoulder of Charlie Heck and corners back in for the would-be sack on the first play for Willis in two-minute."

Dolphins fans should be excited for Robinson's early turnaround, but he isn't the only LB making plays. Wingfield also pointed out that Willie Gay had a big play in the backfield, and Robert Beal Jr. was disruptive on another play.

Linebacker Cameron Goode, who is trying to cut his way through the deep unit for a roster spot, got into the backfield,

Overall, the defense played well despite giving up some big pass plays to Malik Washington and a few others. The linebacker unit continues to shine and is clearly the best unit on the entire roster. Tyrel Dodson, who could end up as trade bait, came down with an interception on Monday.

The offensive line needs to get better. Rookie Kadyn Proctor got schooled by Zach Sieler on a play, but overall, he and Patrick Paul continue to look good. Miami's hope for being competitive will only continue if the offensive line can protect the quarterback and open running lanes.

It's been a problem for more than a decade, but it seems that most of the big plays were made against the depth on the roster.

As is typically the case, both sides of the ball had good plays and bad, but several turnovers by the offense can't be overlooked. Hafley's defense is playing physical already and continues to get the ball onto the ground.