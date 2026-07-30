Chop Robinson's transformation has more than just Dolphins fans talking

The Miami Dolphins need Chop Robinson to step up his game. Robinson knows his NFL reputation depends on it. The third-year player is entering a pivotal season.

The past should remain in the past, but for NFL players, their futures depend on past success. Robinson got off to a fast start in his rookie year before becoming almost unseen in 2025. His approach to this offseason may have turned his career around. Fans took note on social media, and his teammates see it too.

According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Robinson looks like a different player from a physical standpoint, and it could be what he needs to break out in Year 3.

Chop Robinson is quickly changing the narrative on his Miami Dolphins career

Fans know it has only been two practices. They also know that edge-rushers have more success when there is no physical contact. Offensive tackles thrive on using physical techniques to make plays. It might be too early to know for sure if Robinson's work is going to pay off, but gaining the attention of his teammates is the right direction.

Robinson told the media that he hired a personal chef this offseason to completely overhaul his eating habits. He said it made a world of difference. That's important because he put on an additional seven to eight pounds.

That gained weight allows Robinson to play more physically because it wasn't fat he put on, but muscle instead. After a few days of practice, Robinson said that he feels quicker and stronger; that's good news for a defense that desperately needs him to reach the expectations the team has for him.

Fans are going to love the new Robinson, provided he can reach those expectations. He is a likable guy on and off the field. He has a great reputation among his teammates, and this new coaching change and direction may be what he needed all along.

It's hard to fault Robinson for the struggles last year. The entire team seemed to have fallen into a funk due to internal strife between the captains and the coaches. Robinson joined a team with little direction and mentorship from other players, as we recently found out.

It's hard to become better when there is no one around you showing that they care enough to correct the problems. No offense to Anthony Weaver, but he, too, looked as though he was going through the motions last year as well.

This is a new beginning for Robinson, a rookie reset almost. His motivation last season should be questioned, but how he rebounds is what's important. New system, new coaches, and a new Robinson - it all sounds pretty good.