Dolphins coach reveals the key to Chop Robinson's year-three breakout

The Miami Dolphins are starting their rebuild under Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan following an eventful offseason. However, the new head coach and general manager must build on and improve the level shown by previous first-round picks, as those foundations are crucial to the team's overall performance.

One player who needs serious improvement is pass rusher Chop Robinson. The edge rusher from Penn State is entering his third year in the league, a crucial year to take a big step forward.

The most glaring issue he must address is his run defense, which was a key factor in his reduced playing time during his first two seasons.

During a media session this week, Austin Clark, the defensive line coach, talked about Robinson’s situation and made it clear that he is confident the 2024 first-round pick can turn things around.

Miami Dolphins DL coach Austin Clark addresses Chop Robinson’s biggest weakness

During the press conference, Clark highlighted his confidence in Chop and explained which aspect he must improve to take his game to the next level.

“But I think for him, on early downs specifically, he's playing with better eyes. It's one of the first things we've been on him about. And I think staying healthy is hugely important. This guy's got a lot in his body, and I think there's even more in there if he can eliminate some of the thinking and go on.”

Nobody expected Robinson to be an impact run defender. He was a playmaker against the run while in college, but he lacks the size to set a hard edge. He also has a tende

Although this aspect is important, Clark wants Chop to look beyond and also watch the player lined up opposite him, which is where he brought up the “playing with better eyes”.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins' defensive line coach, who’s also coaching the edge defenders, ended his talk with the media praising Chop’s abilities, leaving one phrase that could make a difference in the future.

“I believe in Chop.”