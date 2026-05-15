Dolphins coach explains just how coveted Jacob Rodriguez was in NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins appear to have struck gold in drafting Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the second round at No. 43 overall. Rodriguez already made a strong impression at rookie minicamp, and the fact that the Fins got him where they did on Day 2 was quite the coup.

In addition to sporting an outstanding production profile and finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, Rodriguez counts fellow Texas Tech alum and Dolphins legend Zach Thomas as a mentor. Safe to say he has a firm grasp on the franchise's history and the standard of excellence set by Thomas and other Miami linebackers, such as reigning first-team All-Pro Jordyn Brooks.

Between the inevitable Thomas comparisons and the expectations to be a franchise cornerstone/instant leader on a young team, it's no surprise that Rodriguez continues to draw rave reviews.

Miami Dolphins defensive assistant gushes about Jacob Rodriguez's upside

Joe Barry is another Packers expat to join ex-Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's staff as a senior defensive assistant and run game coordinator.

Barry was actually Hafley's predecessor for that top role with the Cheeseheads, so it's quite interesting that he's in Miami to begin with. Anyway, as documented by the Sun-Sentinel's David Furones, it's safe to say Barry was fully in on the decision to draft Rodriguez:

"Very rarely does it work out where you get the guy that you really covet. Jacob was our No. 1-ranked guy. We coveted the hell out of him. Now, we had other needs and things, and also, quite frankly, I personally didn't think that he'd be there when we were drafting with the 43rd pick. So what I'm getting at is, as a coach, to get a guy that you really like...to get a guy that you covet...to get a guy that you have ranked on your list as the No. 1 guy, it's pretty exciting. [...] He's a great kid. He's a great player. He's a great husband. He's a great teammate. He's been productive as hell his entire college career, both from tackles and taking the ball away. Now granted, he's been here for five days, so got a lot of work to do. But I'm so excited he's here."

Just listen to Dolphins senior defensive assistant Joe Barry discuss how coveted LB Jacob Rodriguez was for Miami in the draft. Coaches are raving about the second-round pick.



(🎥 Miami Dolphins) pic.twitter.com/SPSkKWBqO4 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) May 13, 2026

The Dolphins fanbase needs something or someone to rally around. De'Von Achane's contract extension was a positive step in that general direction, as was acquiring a more talented quarterback in, yup, ex-Packer Malik Willis.

Rodriguez's arrival could mean an eventual trade of Brooks or Tyrel Dodson. Both of them hit free agency next offseason, so it stands to reason that at least one of them may be on the move.

If the rookie is already making this much of a splash only a short while into his time with the team, it could even put Dodson's job in jeopardy. The tandem of Brooks and Rodriguez could be absolutely dynamic, given that Brooks is an elite run stopper and Rodriguez is a ball hawk who recorded four interceptions and six pass breakups in 2025.

There were quite a few linebackers Miami could've targeted in the second round, or even later in the draft. Josiah Trotter, Jake Golday, and CJ Allen were all off the board by the 53rd pick. Many believed Allen, due to his youth and solid play at Georgia, would be drafted ahead of Rodriguez

Instead, the Dolphins went for the more proven commodity in Rodriguez. All of his experience, production, and the evident intangibles that Barry has reverence for should help Rodriguez hit the ground running to emerge as one of the better rookies in the league.