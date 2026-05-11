It took one practice for Jacob Rodriguez to display Dolphins' culture change

Jacob Rodriguez looks quite good in Miami Dolphins aqua and orange. The second-round draft pick is already defining his role within the organization. While he may never reach the lofty comparisons to Zach Thomas, his leadership appears to be on track to reach that level.

Rodriguez finished his first NFL mini-camp last week, and his determination to build internal relationships is already a refreshing change.

Jacob Rodriguez is prioritizing building relationships with his fellow rookie teammates:



"We're team first.



I knew Kyle (Louis) from the Senior Bowl, we became good friends there. Him being here with me, us being together has been awesome."#PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/OZpkYZJ5My — The List - Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) May 10, 2026

Jacob Rodriguez is already showcasing the reason the Miami Dolphins drafted him

Rodriguez spoke to the media after one of the sessions and couldn't help but talk about the desire to build relationships with his teammates. It is a priority that they are all on the same page.

"We are team first, just being here and learning about the guys, and learning about the relationships with everybody, and just fill my role. Be a pro, learn my role, and do at the best of my ability."

Miami's biggest problems over the last decade have been the lack of quality leadership. Many have tried, but it has always seemed to lead to their eventual departure. Jordyn Brooks has been a vocal leader on the defense, while Zach Sieler is more of a leader by example.

The Dolphins are banking on their 13 draft picks to exact more change in the locker room. Winning teams have strong bonds off the field. Miami hasn't been a team that has achieved that. Even with Mike McDaniel's attempts to get the players together away from the field didn't work out as he had hoped.

A lot of things need to happen before the Dolphins can be successful. Jon-Eric Sullivan doesn't want to build a team that can win now; he wants to build a team that is competitive every season, like the Packers.

Players like Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, Michael Taaffe, and Chris Johnson will define this draft, while Kadyn Proctor and Chris Bell will fill major roles down the road. These are the building blocks of Miami's future.

Hearing Rodriguez and other players talk about the relationships they are building off the field is imperative to that success, and it's refreshing.