Aaron Brewer's rise continues with well-earned Dolphins extension

The Miami Dolphins' new regime of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley kicked off their tenure by gutting the roster, giving them a (mostly) blank canvas to work with in the coming years. Just about every expensive/older player was shown the door, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his dynamic receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Not every significant piece of the offense was sent packing, however, as Sullivan chose to give running back De'Von Achane a sizable extension to remain as the Dolphins' offensive centerpiece. Now, he is retaining the player most responsible for his success over the past two seasons. According to multiple sources, All-Pro center Aaron Brewer has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million extension to stay in Miami, making him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL.

It's well deserved for the 28-year-old, who fully broke out in 2025 on his way to finishing as one of the finalists for the inaugural Protector of the Year award, given to the NFL's top offensive lineman.

The Miami Dolphins chose the right veteran to commit to with the Aaron Brewer extension

Brewer has been a revelation in Miami compared to what he showed with the Tennessee Titans during the first four seasons of his career. He went undrafted out of Texas State due to his smaller frame and low level of competition, but he quickly earned playing time in Tennessee after signing as a UDFA.

He became a full-time starter at guard in 2022, and he would end up making the switch to center in 2023. That position change proved fruitful, as he showed enough for Miami to sign him to a three-year, $21 million deal in 2024. He immediately showed how perfect a fit he was in former HC Mike McDaniel's wide-zone rushing attack, flying up the field and creating avenues for his RBs to run through.

He reached a new level in 2025 despite a down season for the team, becoming one of the NFL's most impactful run blockers. Sullivan rightfully rewarded him with a new deal that puts him behind just Creed Humphrey and Tyler Linderbaum, making him the third-highest-paid center in the NFL.

With Bobby Slowik remaining with the Dolphins as their offensive coordinator after being on McDaniel's staff a year ago, it's safe to assume that he knows how to use Brewer to his full extent. There may not be a ton of optimism for the 2026 season, but the future looks a bit brighter with Brewer being a part of it.