Aaron Brewer sends a powerful message amid Dolphins contract uncertainty

The Miami Dolphins have gone through a roster development and continue to do so under their new leadership. However, center Aaron Brewer is deemed one of the few holdovers the new regime has expressed wanting to hold onto for the long haul.

Following De'Von Achane's multi-year extension, many believe Brewer's time is next. In fact, count Brewer among those in belief, as the team captain expressed weeks ago that he wasn't sweating his contract extension.

The AP Second-Team All-Pro backed up that claim to some degree on Tuesday by returning to the Dolphins at the start of their mandatory minicamp. This was seemingly always the plan, but a surprise absence from Brewer in OTAs last week stirred some speculation that it could be contract-related.

Aaron Brewer returns to Dolphins' mandatory minicamp following family obligation

After practice, Brewer reiterated as much what he had said weeks ago.

"Lead the guys. I hope to be here for the long run. So, I'm trying to put everything in me into everyone around me. Make us the best team we can be."

Pen still needs to be applied to paper as far as extensions go, but it's a breath of fresh air to a majority of Dolphins fans to see Brewer at minicamp and say things like that. There's a consensus belief that a deal with Brewer will get done at some point, but when he wasn't at OTAs last week, concerns over contract disputes naturally surfaced.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley put an end to any worries, however, when asked by the media.

"Family obligation...that we knew about," Hafley said.

Short and sweet, and when family is involved, that's all that needs to be said.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has called Brewer one of the three foundational pieces already on the roster that he'd like to reach extensions with. Achane has already received his deal, while Brewer and linebacker Jordyn Brooks -- the other two on Sullivan's list -- continue to work to achieve theirs.

Brewer is entering the final year of his three-year contract worth $21 million that he signed with Miami in 2024 and is expected to make slightly less than $5 million during the 2026 season as of now. His signing received mixed reactions initially following his tenure in Tennessee, but Brewer's been well-received since then as the Dolphins' starting center.

Last season, Brewer was truly recognized for his ability as a leader. Not only was he voted to be a team captain by his teammates for the first time in his career, but Brewer was also named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. In addition, he was named a finalist for the inaugural Protector of the Year Award, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive lineman in the NFL.

This season is set to be a crucial one for Brewer. Although the Dolphins are not expected to be contenders, signs point to Brewer having rookie Kadyn Proctor and second-year guard Jonah Savaiinaea next to him on Miami's line. Savaiinaea knowingly struggled as a rookie, and Proctor is set to play guard for the first time. As a leader, Brewer's mentorship will be crucial in each player's development. Thus, his being at minicamp means more than just the Dolphins having their starting center available.